Warriors to face defending champion Nuggets on Christmas Day

The NBA has revealed their slate of Christmas Day games

By Joe Viray
Denver Nuggets v Golden State Warriors Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Not long after unveiling their opening day slate of games, the NBA announced their plans on Christmas Day.

The Golden State Warriors will be against the defending champion Denver Nuggets, with a superstar matchup between Stephen Curry and Nikola Jokić — two of the most potent offensive forces in NBA history — as the top billing.

Under the Steve Kerr era, the Warriors are 5-4 in Christmas Day games. They won last season’s contest against the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center.

With the announcement of the Opening Day and Christmas Day games, it won’t be long till the much-anticipated reveal of the full 2023-2024 schedule is upon us.

