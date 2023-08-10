Warriors to face defending champion Nuggets on Christmas Day

Not long after unveiling their opening day slate of games, the NBA announced their plans on Christmas Day.

NBA’s Christmas Day games for the 2023-24 season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium:



Bucks @ Knicks

76ers @ Heat

Celtics @ Lakers

Mavericks @ Suns

Warriors @ Nuggets — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 11, 2023

The Golden State Warriors will be against the defending champion Denver Nuggets, with a superstar matchup between Stephen Curry and Nikola Jokić — two of the most potent offensive forces in NBA history — as the top billing.

Under the Steve Kerr era, the Warriors are 5-4 in Christmas Day games. They won last season’s contest against the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center.

With the announcement of the Opening Day and Christmas Day games, it won’t be long till the much-anticipated reveal of the full 2023-2024 schedule is upon us.