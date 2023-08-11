Warriors News

ESPN is close to adding a four-time NBA champion to its talent roster. The Post has learned that Bob Myers is nearing a deal to join “NBA Countdown” as an analyst. Myers, 48, was the general manager of the Warriors for their championships in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022, with the added title of president of basketball operations during the latter three. He stepped down from the Warriors’ roles in late May. During last season, Myers hosted a podcast, “Lead By Example,” that was produced by Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions and distributed on ESPN’s multimedia platforms.

Even on the rare occasion that he isn’t present at a game, 40’s presence is felt via his voice. As one of the biggest musical acts from the area, his songs are always in heavy rotation in the Chase Center. The difference between him and other celebrities is that his fandom is organic and tangible. Simply put, he’s one of us. He’s not doing it for TikTok fame, nor is he appearing at games just so he can post about it on Threads.

Curry has been rated as a 96 overall for the the third-straight season, a remarkable achievement given the two-time MVP is now 35-years-old. Curry averaged 29.4 points per game last season, the third-highest mark of his career. The last time Curry began a 2K at less than a 96 overall was 2K21 where he was a 95. That came after a year in which Curry played just five games due to a broken hand sustained early in the 2019-20 season.

13. Klay Thompson (Golden State) On the other end of the spectrum as far as advanced stats go, Warriors legend Klay Thompson is rated quite poorly by those metrics (153rd in WS/48, 121st in BPM in 2022-23) but will be compensated like a Top 12 player in the NBA in 2022-23. That could be concerning for Golden State. Of course, there’s a middle ground to be had between the eye test and advanced metrics – even at his peak, Thompson was far from beloved by advanced stats – and the former Washington State standout had an overall good season last year, at least until the playoffs. Thompson shot 41.2 percent from three in 2022-23 while producing nearly 22 points nightly and providing solid defense on the less glamorous side of the floor. 2023-24 should be more of the same for Thompson: good scoring, defense and good-to-great three-point shooting.

The Golden State Warriors are signing the NBA G League’s top rebounder Jayce Johnson on a training camp Exhibit 10 deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The 7-foot center averaged nearly 6 PPG and 7 RPG in July Summer League, and will compete for a two-way slot in camp. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 10, 2023

JUST IN: Opening Night schedule for the 2023-24 NBA season Oct. 24 on TNT, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium:



- Los Angeles Lakers @ Denver Nuggets

- Phoenix Suns @ Golden State Warriors — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 10, 2023

NBA’s Christmas Day games for the 2023-24 season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium:



Bucks @ Knicks

76ers @ Heat

Celtics @ Lakers

Mavericks @ Suns

Warriors @ Nuggets — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 11, 2023

“Tony was also the youngest, so [Popovich] was a father figure, there was a heavy coach, there was a lot of love. I think the reason it worked so well together is because they knew how much the other cared for each other,” RC Buford explains in that same enshrinement video. Fletcher might not have gotten that memo, but Pop certainly did. Fletcher could never get over drumming. The snare taunted him. The cymbals controlled him. But Pop knew basketball, as fun as it is, is fleeting. “When you’re honest with someone and they know that you genuinely care about them and you can criticize but then put a hand around their shoulder and they know that you care about things off the court, you can talk about things other than basketball, that’s what creates relationships,” Popovich explains. That’s the reason they’re going into the Hall together. Not because Pop was an unflinching taskmaster and Parker was simply an obedient pawn, but because the relationship evolved. Because they are family.

Under the Steve Kerr era, the Warriors are 5-4 in Christmas Day games. They won last season’s contest against the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center. With the announcement of the Opening Day and Christmas Day games, it won’t be long till the much-anticipated reveal of the full 2023-2024 schedule is upon us.

But there’s also drama. The Warriors big addition this offseason, 12-time All-Star Chris Paul, will spend his first day as a Warrior facing the team he just spent three years playing for. Not only that, but he’ll square off against Bradley Beal, the All-Star that the Suns swapped him for. It’s been a long time since Kevin Durant was piling up wins with the Warriors, but it’s still notable when he plays them, especially since his hot-and-cold relationship with Draymond Green has resurfaced in the news cycle lately. Also, due to injuries, trades, and the pandemic, Opening Night will be — shockingly — the first time that Durant plays at Chase Center in front of fans, assuming he’s healthy (which we all hope he is).

