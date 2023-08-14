Warriors News:

Jonathan Kuminga dropped 60 points at @thecrawsover tonight



— NBA (@NBA) August 13, 2023

“We had a really good team, if you look back at that roster,” Kerr said. “Kenny Smith was my roommate. We stayed right on the ocean, nearby. Our pool play was here, and then we went through different cities.” Joining Kerr on that all-college Team USA was Smith, David Robinson, Muggsy Bogues, Sean Elliott, Derrick McKey, Rony Seikely and Brian Shaw, among others. The final two rounds of the tournament were in Madrid. In the semifinal against Brazil, Kerr suffered a torn ACL that would knock him out of college basketball for a year – which delayed the start of his NBA career, too. “Remember Oscar Schmidt? He picked me off the floor and carried me to the bench,” Kerr said. “And then, I flew home. I think the gold medal game was like two days later – I flew home on the off day and watched the gold medal game on TV at my mom’s house in California.”

12. Andrew Wiggins (Golden State) After a very successful 2021-22 season that saw him help lead the Golden State Warriors to a championship, Andrew Wiggins was not able to follow up on that run last season, missing a large portion of the campaign to deal with personal matters. Once Wiggins did return for the playoffs, he never really got into a great rhythm, just one of the many reasons Golden State was unable to repeat. In a more normal 2023-24, we expect Wiggins to bounce back into his previous-season form, providing the Warriors with good one-on-one scoring, midrange shooting ability, elite slashing and versatile defense against some of the game’s best players.

Staley learned a lot about what it takes to lead a group of players through adversity and was able to draw parallels from the Warriors’ difficult series with the Kings to the Chargers’ crushing playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier in the year. “Draymond was suspended for Game 3, so I was there at a really critical juncture and I learned a lot and I went there trying to improve, and I think when you go through something like we did against Jacksonville, you want to show your team you’re working at your game just like they are, so I came back and Steve had a lot of wisdom with what they went through with Cleveland and then they had two really tough seasons where they get cleaned out by injuries,” Staley explained.

"This is a song y'all gonna be singing at the end of this year."



Did Shaq just predict a Warriors championship?



— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) August 12, 2023

NBA News:

James Harden: "Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of. Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of." — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 14, 2023

“I think we closed the first half with a good run and had a 10-point lead and let our guard down,” Kerr said. “I think it’s a great lesson for us. You can’t afford to let your guard down and figure, well, you can do it in the NBA. And a lot of times, you don’t want to do it (in the NBA) and you can get away with it. But you’re playing the fire if you let your guard down in FIBA (40-minute games instead of 48), and I thought in the first few minutes of the third, they just extended their pressure defensively and it got them back in the game.”

Popovich made light of his basketball talents and his image as a foul-mouthed media foil. He told the players presenting him to sit down and “shush.” “Don’t speak, just sit there,” Popovich said as he took the microphone. Turning to Parker, he said: “With Tony, I just asked him to be perfect. If I coached him now the way I did then I would be in handcuffs.” Parker smiled and nodded his head.

Could Payton be thinking about moonlighting on the festival circuit? “Young Glove” is already a pretty good stage name. Payton has shown he has quick hands and is good at not getting “beat” one-on-one. And after Steph Curry sang with Paramore, there’s no limit to the Warriors’ musical horizons. Could Klay Thompson sit in with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony? Kevon Looney drumming with Dead & Company? Chris Paul falling down and pretended that Lil Uzi Vert fouled him? Anything is possible!

So for the second time in three years, Philadelphia is prepared to enter the season with a disgruntled player who demanded a trade and threatened not to play. In 2021, Ben Simmons didn’t play a single game while Morey waited him out, and eventually traded him for...James Harden. However, sitting out isn’t really Harden’s style. When he’s unhappy, he generally shows it by partying in Las Vegas and Houston, putting on weight, and refusing to shoot during games. In Houston, he also started a fight in practice.

