Warriors News

D-Wade says he has Stephen Curry on his all-time starting 5



(h/t @30Burner_, via @GQSports)

pic.twitter.com/vNXaYZuEnd — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) August 15, 2023

“We’re doing the best we can, but we only have space for about 24 people,” Nelson said in a phone interview Monday. “There are thousands of people homeless right now. It’s overwhelming.” In 2011, shortly after settling in West Maui full-time following a Hall of Fame coaching career, Nelson started to invest in local real estate. What started as a side gig has blossomed into a thriving rental company. Desperate to help evacuees from the recent wildfires that devastated Lahaina and other nearby communities, Nelson, 83, has leased his properties for free to anyone in need.

Former NBA Slam Dunk champion Glenn Robinson III will participate in a private workout with NBA veterans for the Golden State Warriors, league sources told @hoopshype. The 29-year-old 6-foot-6 swingman is a career 37.3 percent 3-point shooter over seven seasons. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) August 13, 2023

During games, Vereen can be seen in the second row of the Warriors’ bench interacting with players of all ages. His main responsibility, however, is working daily alongside the Warriors’ youngsters and keeping them engaged — one handshake at a time. It’s something he did as a player, and it’s Vereen’s little way of still feeling like a player ever since that option was taken away from him. Nearly every Warrior is given a signature handshake from Vereen, and each is specific to the player. For instance, Patrick Baldwin Jr. — who was traded to the Washington Wizards on the night of the 2023 NBA Draft — received a handshake that was a play on his initials. They’d do Vereen’s go-to “two for the bigs,” and then spread it like a sandwich. “His voice is always heard,” Baldwin said. “He’s like Jiminy Cricket, the voice of good for us. He’s good at judging people just based off their demeanor, how they’re coming to the bench, and he’s going to give them what they need. If I ever come out, I may miss one or two shots. AV’s behind me like, ‘Next one’s in, you got good rotation and go check the box. Next one’s gonna fall.’ It’s like boom, I’m good.”

Dario Saric 2023 Olympic Pre-Qualifying group opener against Sweden:



9 Points

4 Rebounds

7 Assists

1 Steal

1 Block

50.0 fg%

66.7 3PT%

+20 pic.twitter.com/6Dubj7BJRY — SaricMuse (@DarioSaricMuse) August 14, 2023

NBA News:

"James can do it, he just didn’t want to [do it]"



Hear James Harden's former coach and Basketball Hall of Famer, Kevin McHale, tell @RickKamlaSports and @DarthAmin why he's not surprised by the recent developments in Philadelphia with Harden and Daryl Morey pic.twitter.com/yyETZd4N1j — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) August 14, 2023

Outside of calling Morey a liar, Harden been completely unserious in China lmao pic.twitter.com/ve1iZrGVyb — Niko (@nikotaughtyou) August 15, 2023

The untouchables 1. Cade Cunningham The 2021 No. 1 pick is the only player in this group. Cunningham, at this moment, is the only player on Detroit’s roster with superstar potential. He projects as a 25-point scorer and should average around seven assists at his peak, if all goes well. Defensively, he will be — and has been — an asset. It’s easy for people outside of the Pistons bubble to forget the flashes Cunningham has shown and just how revered he was by many talent evaluators going into the 2021 NBA Draft. He’s been out of sight and out of mind after missing pretty much all of last season because of injury. Make no mistake, though, people around the league view Cunningham as a legitimate potential superstar player. If you need proof or a reminder, look no further than last month, when Cunningham, by many accounts, was considered one of the three best performers in Las Vegas during Team USA training camp after not having played high-level five-on-five basketball since last November.

Doris Burke will become the first woman to serve as a game analyst on television for a championship final in one of the four major professional U.S. sports leagues. ESPN announced Monday that Burke and Doc Rivers will join Mike Breen on ESPN and ABC’s top NBA broadcast crew. Burke has called the Finals on ESPN Radio since 2020 and has been an analyst on ESPN’s NBA games since 2017. She also was a sideline reporter on ABC’s coverage of the Finals for nine years.

In case you missed it at Golden State of Mind:

Could Payton be thinking about moonlighting on the festival circuit? “Young Glove” is already a pretty good stage name. Payton has shown he has quick hands and is good at not getting “beat” one-on-one. And after Steph Curry sang with Paramore, there’s no limit to the Warriors’ musical horizons. Could Klay Thompson sit in with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony? Kevon Looney drumming with Dead & Company? Chris Paul falling down and pretended that Lil Uzi Vert fouled him? Anything is possible!

So for the second time in three years, Philadelphia is prepared to enter the season with a disgruntled player who demanded a trade and threatened not to play. In 2021, Ben Simmons didn’t play a single game while Morey waited him out, and eventually traded him for...James Harden. However, sitting out isn’t really Harden’s style. When he’s unhappy, he generally shows it by partying in Las Vegas and Houston, putting on weight, and refusing to shoot during games. In Houston, he also started a fight in practice.

Follow @unstoppablebaby on Twitter for all the latest news on the Golden State Warriors.