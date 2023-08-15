Report: First Warriors vs. Kings rematch to happen on October 27 in Sacramento

Last season’s playoffs started off with a bang.

Two teams with similar playstyles on offense — fast paced and laden with ball and personnel movement — went to war in a first-round series that was the first ever between the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings.

The Warriors came out on top after a grueling seven games, capped off by a transcendent 50-point performance by Stephen Curry in Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. Kings’ fans last memory was of Curry pushing an imaginary button, as if to mock their trademark “Light the Beam” celebration.

Steph Curry told them to “Light the Beam” after dropping 50 in Sacramento pic.twitter.com/pZn24UCkHw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 30, 2023

They won’t have to wait long for their opportunity to get back at Curry and the Warriors.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, the first Warriors-Kings rematch will occur during opening week:

First rematch of Warriors vs. Kings will come during opening week of NBA’s 2023-24 schedule: Oct. 27 in Sacramento on national television, sources say. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 16, 2023

The Warriors and the Kings also happen to occupy the same group in the inaugural In-Season Tournament and will face off against each other on November 28 at Golden 1 Center.

THE FULL WEST GROUP C SCHEDULE



West C group play tips off Friday, November 3rd at 8:00 PM ET!



For more NBA In-Season Tournament info

➡️ https://t.co/MC7QUx0Bv9 pic.twitter.com/uH4AJ1wdwX — NBA (@NBA) August 15, 2023

Prior to last season, the NBA’s two Northern California teams had little competitive history with each other. But with the emergence of the Kings as one of the West’s best teams, a burgeoning rivalry is one hot ticket the NBA is sure to capitalize on.