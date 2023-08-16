Warriors News:

The complete 2023-24 NBA regular-season schedule will be announced on Thursday, August 17.



THE FULL WEST GROUP C SCHEDULE



West C group play tips off Friday, November 3rd at 8:00 PM ET!



For more NBA In-Season Tournament info

Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. recently told NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole and Dalton Johnson re-signing Thompson, along with coach Steve Kerr, before training camp is “high priority” for Golden State, though the team certainly will look for a compromise on Thompson’s forthcoming deal after awarding him a max contract four years ago despite the time he would miss due to injury.

Someone at the NBA2K editing studios is a Wizards fan, has a sense of humor, or both. The trailer for the popular NBA 2K24 video game dropped on Tuesday and it shows off some slick graphics while also pitting Jordan Poole against Draymond Green. It’s just a video game animation, but Poole is seen in his No. 13 Wizards jersey hitting a 3-pointer over Green and celebrating with his tongue out while Steph Curry gets upset.

If Harden has any leverage, it’s in attempting to disenfranchise his MVP teammate Joel Embiid with the organization. On Tuesday morning, the NBA world woke up to Embiid removing Philadelphia from his Twitter bio, and removing the word “Processing” from his account. Maybe it’s nothing, but Embiid is so media savvy that it’s hard to imagine he does anything like this by accident. Embiid is really the main character of Harden’s trade request. If you don’t believe Embiid’s future in Philadelphia is potentially in question, you simply haven’t been paying attention to how NBA superstars operate over the last decade.

Boston Celtics forward Kristaps Porzingis announced he will miss the upcoming FIBA Basketball World Cup because of a lingering plantar fasciitis issue he continues to deal with in his foot. Porzingis, who was set to lead Latvia in the World Cup, which begins Aug. 25 in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia, posted on social media Tuesday that a recent MRI result led to the decision not to play. He noted that it was a joint decision, made with the Latvian medical and coaching staffs along with the Celtics.

In a Tweet on Tuesday morning from his wife Lily Batum, it was confirmed that LA Clippers forward Nicolas Batum will be retiring after the 2023-24 NBA season. As Batum’s wife noted in additional Tweets, this had already been alluded to by the veteran forward in an interview with Le10sport last year, but it has now received further confirmation. The Tweet from Batum’s wife, which was translated from French to English, said that Batum will end his playing career after the 2024 Olympics. So while Batum’s NBA career will end after the completion of the 2023-24 NBA season, he will get to end his playing career with the French team.

Yes, Nelson is helping people at this moment by providing free housing. However, giving him credit for this good deed requires an even larger dose of criticism for how he has the power to help in the first place. Nelson is part of a massive gentrification problem in the state, which is disproportionately forcing Native Hawaiians into houselessness and financial insecurity. Moreover, his investments have directly supported the tourism industry, which continues a longstanding colonialist history in Hawai’i that contributed to the severity of disaster unleashed upon Maui.

He should be good on it, unless he’s too thoughtful for the job. One of Myers’ great strengths as a general manager was his ability to listen to everyone, remain calm, and give thoughtful, measured responses in times of crisis. That isn’t exactly what he’ll need when Andrews demands that he name three winners and losers from the James Harden stalemate, or when he has to pick an over/under for ESPN Bet. But he’s smart, tall, and handsome, and Myers should succeed. For a while. Because he should have his pick of open NBA front office jobs after a year at ESPN. And also because ESPN shuffles the personnel on reimagines their pre-game show nearly every year. You’d think that the long-term stability of “Inside The NBA” would be a model - they’ve had the same three hosts since 2000, and Shaq has been there 12 years.

