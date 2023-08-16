Will the Warriors pick up Kuminga and Moody’s options?

Look, I’ll be upfront with you. This is an article that probably doesn’t need to be written. Most of the people who read this website probably read the headline and immediately knew the answer — they might have even rolled their eyes a little bit.

But here’s a reminder that fans come in all shapes and sizes, which is to say of all levels of nerdiness, knowledge, and awareness of the sport and team’s minutiae. And, for that matter, that even bad questions need to be asked, if for no other reason than so they can be answered.

So here’s the question: Will the Golden State Warriors pick up the fourth-year club option for Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody?

And here’s the answer: Yes. Abso-freaking-lutely.

That was simple, wasn’t it?

If you’re new to NBA contracts, here’s how rookie deals work. First-round picks are given a set salary scale (there’s a touch of flexibility within that scale, but only a touch) for four years. The first two years of the contract are guaranteed, while the final two years are team options. But here’s the catch: the options need to be exercised a year in advance.

Most options don’t need to be exercised until the season is over. The Warriors, for instance, have until June 28, 2024, to decide whether or not they want to keep Chris Paul on their roster for the season that will start three and a half months later.

But with Kuminga and Moody, they need to make a decision by October 31 of this year as to whether to exercise the option for next season.

It’s still an easy choice. Kuminga, fresh off dropping 60 points in a Pro-Am, has an option for just over $7.6 million. Moody’s option is for a hair over $5.8 million.

It’s an easy choice for both players. Not only is that an entirely reasonable amount of money for young lottery picks who A) have a ton of potential and B) look primed to be key parts of the rotation this year, but it also locks them into the Warriors system ahead of their free agency in the summer of 2025. That means they’ll be restricted free agents, and the Warriors can retain them should they choose.

We were anticipating a third choice for the Warriors. Prior to June’s shocking trade, the Warriors were in line to have to make a decision on Patrick Baldwin Jr.’s third-year option at a little over $2.4 million. An easy choice as well, if it were the Warriors choice to make. Instead, the Washington Wizards get to.

Don’t expect the Warriors to make their moves official anytime soon, however. Teams always wait until the last moment to finalize these options, so we probably won’t hear an announcement from the team until Halloween.

But we know what it will be.