“I’m excited about Steph, Draymond, Klay, all the different guys, Wigs [Andrew Wiggins],” Paul said. “I’m excited for us to get together and see what it looks like. It’s just crazy how life works. But when it comes to basketball, I’m probably closest to my happiest. I’m obviously happiest when I’m with my family, but basketball is my safe haven; it’s been that way for a long time.” Paul said he isn’t sure what his role might look like this upcoming season but that he’s comfortable with where he’s at in his career and whatever the future holds for him. “At this point in the summer, I can’t even start to even digest that [playing for the Warriors] even a little bit until we all get together. I won’t know [my role] until we get to camp. In all honesty, probably the same thing it’s always been, to hoop, leadership. With all these years of playing, the game doesn’t change so much. I’m excited to sort of figure that out.”

“Steph’s the best shooter of all time,” Brunson reasoned. “He can shoot it from anywhere.” Yes, for as good as the players on Team USA’s roster are — and they’re pretty good — none of them quite play like Curry. There are things he does that make the Warriors’ offense special — the absurd accuracy from great lengths, the constant movement without the ball and the ballhandling. No single USA player possesses all three of those skills. So Brunson (or Haliburton) might run the same action Curry runs for Golden State, but they may shoot a different shot than the one Curry takes in those spots.

“The Bay!” Livingston said, raising his voice. “Being in Oakland, the fans, seeing the passion that the Bay had. The diversity. All of it was attractive. And they accepted me as one of their own. It was good. “The first thought that comes to mind is, ‘Thank you!’ The fans, and I’m talking about the real ones, the people that were there before there was the Splash Brothers, before all the nicknames and brands. To the real fans and the people that supported the team and the players, investing their time and energy and money, I just want to say: ‘Thank you.’”

Klay Thompson, Kevin Love, Hamidou Diallo, and Kevin Porter Jr. got a workout in playing pickup in NYC.



“When I came into training camp, I wanted to see how my body would respond after a long and demanding season and if I would be physically able to compete at the highest level required for the World Cup,” Murray said in a statement. “In consultation with medical staff and the team, it is clear that additional recovery is required, and I have made the difficult decision to not participate in the tournament.”

Other Warriors have been complimentary since Poole was traded. Klay Thompson said he “knew he was going to be special” and added, “We wouldn’t have won a championship without him.” Curry was also heartfelt, telling Poole in a video message, “You’re a champion, you grew up right in front of everybody’s face... can’t wait to see you blossom big fella, can’t wait to see you shine in your own situation.” Green has not buried the hatchet, and in fact has started a feud with Poole’s father. No word on whether Anthony Poole is making the trip. One a side note, we are looking forward to seeing if there’s a tribute video for Baldwin or Rollins. We expect Baldwin to get one - it’s easy to string together clips of his 32 threes last season. But for Rollins, would the footage just be him watching game tape, or doing rehab exercises?

But with Kuminga and Moody, they need to make a decision by October 31 of this year as to whether to exercise the option for next season. It’s still an easy choice. Kuminga, fresh off dropping 60 points in a Pro-Am, has an option for just over $7.6 million. Moody’s option is for a hair over $5.8 million. It’s an easy choice for both players. Not only is that an entirely reasonable amount of money for young lottery picks who A) have a ton of potential and B) look primed to be key parts of the rotation this year, but it also locks them into the Warriors system ahead of their free agency in the summer of 2025. That means they’ll be restricted free agents, and the Warriors can retain them should they choose.

