Warriors News:

New schedule. Mark your calendars!@kpthrive || 2023-24 Schedule Release pic.twitter.com/qlX3CZbxk7 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) August 17, 2023

Here's the full Warriors schedule for next season.



*Seven of first nine and nine of last 12 on the road

*10 of 11 games at home surrounding Christmas game in Denver

*Face both Timberwolves and Thunder twice in a row in SF during early seven-game homestand

*15 back-to-backs pic.twitter.com/l3WkRAyqOY — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) August 17, 2023

Warriors still move needles pic.twitter.com/kpmCuGJ4Aw — Alex (@Dubs408) August 17, 2023

Key Dates (now refreshed!):

Oct 2: Warriors Media Day

Oct 3: Training camps open

Oct 5: Pre-Season games begin

Oct 23: Rosters set

Oct 24: Regular season begins

Nov 3: In-season tourney begins

Dec 9: In-season tourney finals

Feb 16: All-Star Weekend in Indy — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) August 17, 2023

“Talking to our players, our coaches, just overall as an organization — there’s a little bit of a feel of redemption after last year’s struggles on the road, wanting to get back out there and prove ourselves,” Dunleavy said Thursday after the official schedule release. “Some people may look at it as an issue starting down the road early. You want to get off to a good start, but for us, we’re looking forward to taking the opportunity and then go for it early. “It’s something we feel like we got to bounce back from last year, and I know our guys will be ready and motivated.”

Really fun interview with newly appointed Warriors assistant coach, Kris Weems. He was promoted from player development coach this summer.



We hit on several topics. Here he chats about the staff prepping to coach CP3.



Full interview tonight at 10:45 on @kron4news pic.twitter.com/aC9kWSRmE7 — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) August 17, 2023

Andre Iguodala says to stop blaming Jordan Poole for the Warriors collapse.



And Poole should average 25+ for the Wizards this year. pic.twitter.com/LVpfqbOj9U — Gilbert Arenas (@GilsArenaShow) August 17, 2023

NBA News:

What is the most compelling Wembanyama matchup? Pelton: Nov. 14 at Oklahoma City Thunder. My first exposure to either Wembanyama or Chet Holmgren was when they squared off in the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup, ahead of Holmgren’s lone season at Gonzaga and Wembanyama’s breakout season in France. Although the USA won that final 83-81, Wemby was the best player on the court with 22 points, 8 rebounds and 8 blocks. The two skilled big men haven’t met since and I’m looking forward to seeing how they match up now.

As for Lillard, it’s sort of a bizarre ripping of the Band-Aid after the Blazers spent the last two years pretending their best move was anything other than trading him. Now that they landed Scoot Henderson in the draft, they have a backcourt of the future and a clear runway into the rebuild. Lillard, if anything, gets in the way of that by making Portland too good … something the Blazers solved last season only with brazen spring tanking and good lottery fortune. Thus, trading Lillard is clearly the logical move for the Blazers … but on their timeline, not Lillard’s, and not necessarily to the team of Lillard’s choosing. As with Harden, Lillard’s leverage is basically limited to threatening to be an insufferable jerk if he’s not in the city of his choosing, because he still has three years left before he can become a free agent.

In case you missed it at Golden State of Mind:

What’s the deal with all these road games? It’s because the Chase Center is packed at the start of the NBA season. Specifically, there two nights of Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan’s standup tour November 2 and 3, two nights of Queen with Adam Lambert November 8 and 9, plus show from John Mayer, SZA, and a Halloween show from Doja Cat. So the Warriors are being kicked out of their home, just like when Jerry had to switch apartments with Kramer when a Kenny Rogers Roasters restaurant opened across the street from their place. Or when Elaine got evicted for buzzing up a jewel thief on Thanksgiving.

The Warriors will play four In-Season Tournament games, which are also Regular-Season games. Those dates are against teams in their randomly-selected group of five Western Conference teams: the Oklahoma City Thunder (road), the Minnesota Timberwolves(home), the San Antonio Spurs (home), and the Sacramento Kings(road). As far as we can tell, if Draymond Green stomps on Domantas Sabonis again, he would be suspended for the next regular-season game - it doesn’t have to be in the In-Season Tournament.

A tweet to end the week:

Dub Nation, the schedule is set... Let's feast@kpthrive || 2023-24 Schedule Release pic.twitter.com/5osCOpyrMV — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) August 17, 2023

