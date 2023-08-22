Warriors News:

Steph Curry was asked a simple question, and he gave a simple response. “Are you the best point guard ever?” former Warriors guard Gilbert Arenas asked Curry during his recent appearance on the “Gil’s Arena” podcast. “Yes,” Curry replied after a quick pause to think. “It’s [between] me and Magic [Johnson], that’s the conversation?”

Arenas: "Are you the best point guard ever?"



Steph: "Yes."

By comparison, Curry’s shooting figures to age well. But as he enters his age-35 season, the shiftiness that has allowed him to be such a potent rim threat is a concern. The bigger worry is the degree to which Golden State has come to rely on him. With Thompson diminished by his own aging process and injuries, Green suffering frequent bouts of offensive ineffectiveness and the now-departed Jordan Poole not delivering on any of the promise he showed during the 2022 championship run, the Golden State offense devolves into “Steph, do something!?!” a little too often for my taste — and a lot too often for what Curry can manage. In addition to picking up a few more minor injuries here and there, teams have been able to tire him out with physicality in ways that didn’t much work when the Warriors had more and better alternative options. A case in point is the 28.6 percent from 3 Curry managed over the last four games of Golden State’s second-round loss to the Lakers.

On Sunday, Dario Šarić led Croatia to victory in their FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament Final over host country Türkiye. Šarić led the way in the finale scoring a game-high 22 points, grabbing a game-high 11 rebounds and tying a game-high with four made 3-pointers. He averaged 15.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 2.0 steals for the tournament. Šarić showcased several traits that complement the Warriors’ style of play, including distance shooting and playmaking. His play impacted team success as Croatia went a perfect 5-0 in the tournament.

Golden State Warriors receive: Joel Embiid, P.J. Tucker Philadelphia 76ers receive: Andrew Wiggins, Chris Paul, Jonathan Kuminga, 2027 first-round pick swap, 2028 first-round pick, 2029 first-round pick swap It’s a gamble, but acquiring Joel Embiid to play with Stephen Curry, Thompson and Green is arguably tantalizing enough to do it. The reigning MVP would give the Warriors elite mid- and low-post scoring, which would be especially valuable when their motion offense gets bogged down in the playoffs. And having Kevon Looney as a backup center could prove crucial considering Embiid’s injury history.

"We're the hunter now, not the hunted… this year's the run."



Steph thinks the Warriors Big 3 has at least one more title run in them.

“It’s going to be a big what if. For me, I feel bad just for the GM because I feel like they made the perfect team around me. And I felt like that was the most I’ve ever been involved in an organization. And I finally got the perfect team to fit my game and play my way and really just do what I wanted to do,” Ball said on the podcast. “That injury---I’m still going through it right now---that one messed me up early just because I felt like we really had a chance and never got to see what it was.”

As part of NBA probe into his “liar” comment, James Harden told league investigators he was referring to Daryl Morey telling Harden he will trade him “quickly” following the $35.6 million opt in for 2023-24, per sources. The 76ers’ stance now is they expect to keep Harden. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 21, 2023

Thompson runs off of a screen (called an “out” screen) set by Draymond Green for him to receive the ball on the right wing, after which Green comes over to set a ballscreen with the the other three players spreading the floor (“Angle” pick-and-roll or spread pick-and-roll). Reaves gets caught in Green’s screen, with Anthony Davis in drop and forced to step up toward Thompson. But Thompson is given all the space he needs to pull-up comfortably for the three. Fast forward around three months later, Reaves finds himself not only playing for Kerr and not having to guard Thompson — he is tasked with playing Thompson’s role in the “Klay” play

