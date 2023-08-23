Warriors News:

“Obviously a great leader in terms of his communication. He’s going to get on you, he’s going to overcommunicate — and we need that. I’ve already seen him playing pick up, him helping [Jonathan Kuminga], how to help him run the pick and roll, where to be at, giving him confidence in those type of scenarios. That’ll help us in terms of trying to be more cohesive. When I’m on the floor, when I’m off, me and Klay [Thompson] being able to run off the ball if CP’s running the point.”

Caught up with Steph at the final stop of his Underrated Golf Tour. Two junior golfers were crowned Curry Cup Champs. Steph told me the youngins energize him more than anything. pic.twitter.com/U2hZ7jKiQa — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) August 23, 2023

Mac McClung has agreed to a partially guaranteed deal with the Orlando Magic, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/BaetaGSNUI — NBA TV (@NBATV) August 22, 2023

“Andy Kohlberg and I have been friends for many years,” Kerr said. “We were together this summer. He told me there was a shift in the ownership group and he offered me the chance to be part of the new investment group. “I was so excited, having been in Mallorca last summer watching a game, following the team and becoming a fan. It was a really exciting opportunity and I jumped at it.” “He told me it was an excuse to spend a week or two in August every summer in Mallorca,” Kohlberg joked. “That was the main motivation, I think!”

Steph getting ready to carry the Warriors Franchise for another season#NoBalco #NoVictorConte pic.twitter.com/QzrAslCNd3 — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) August 22, 2023

The investigation found that the comments stemmed from Harden’s belief that the team would not accommodate his trade request, the NBA said in a statement. An interview with Harden was part of the investigation. Harden’s comments that he would never be part of an organization that included Morey played a bigger part in the fine, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. It touched on the league’s rules concerning public trade demands.

Join us in celebrating the icon, legend, and Black Mamba. Happy birthday, Kobe pic.twitter.com/mB0v5w9u76 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 23, 2023

According to a copy of the lawsuit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan and was obtained by ESPN, the Knicks state that Ikechukwu Azotam, who worked for the Knicks from 2020 to 2023, sent the Raptors thousands of confidential files — including play frequency reports, a prep book for the 2022-23 season, video scouting files, opposition research and more — after the team began recruiting him to join their organization in summer 2023. The Knicks accused Azotam — who worked for the Knicks as an assistant video coordinator, then as a director of video/analytics/player development assistant — of violating a confidentiality clause in an employment agreement and alleged that members of the Raptors “directed Azotam’s actions and/or knowingly benefited from Azotam’s wrongful acts.”

“I pulled it up and I was like, ‘What the …?’” Reaves said, befuddled. To state the obvious: No, Reaves did not go on a date with Taylor Swift. He has a girlfriend. He’s never met or communicated with the world-renowned pop star. During the time they could’ve possibly crossed paths in Arkansas, Swift was performing in Chicago — nearly 600 miles from Reaves’ Newark home. And none of that was the least plausible part. “Me going to a bar doesn’t happen much,” Reaves said. “If they would have said it was a golf course, it’d have been a little bit more believable.”

The Dallas Mavericks are planning to stretch-and-waive center JaVale McGee and re-sign F/C Markieff Morris on a deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Mavs must execute stretch-and-waive by next week. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 22, 2023

Thompson runs off of a screen (called an “out” screen) set by Draymond Green for him to receive the ball on the right wing, after which Green comes over to set a ballscreen with the the other three players spreading the floor (“Angle” pick-and-roll or spread pick-and-roll). Reaves gets caught in Green’s screen, with Anthony Davis in drop and forced to step up toward Thompson. But Thompson is given all the space he needs to pull-up comfortably for the three. Fast forward around three months later, Reaves finds himself not only playing for Kerr and not having to guard Thompson — he is tasked with playing Thompson’s role in the “Klay” play

