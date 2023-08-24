Warriors News:

Stephen A. Smith says Michael Jordan texted him to tell him that Magic Johnson is greater than Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/y6Rg1fCDZD — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 23, 2023

“If anything, it honestly might’ve worked against him,” Warriors director of player development Seth Cooper said. “You look at a guy who might’ve spent time on the Golden State staff in the video and player development world and then was an assistant coach, and last year, [the] top assistant with us in Santa Cruz, that person — with the natural progression — would become a head coach.”

Stephen Curry’s college coach Bob McKillop shares an amazing story highlighting Steph’s incredible drive to constantly get better pic.twitter.com/IKHPzovvpH — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) August 23, 2023

15-Man Roster Competition (14th Spot) Javonte Green (PF, 30, 6’5): The undrafted late-bloomer spent multiple years overseas playing in Germany, Italy, and Spain before getting an opportunity with the Boston Celtics and eventually breaking out for the Chicago Bulls during the 2021-22 season where he started in 45 games for them. As an undersized wing, Green has carved out a role through his infectious energy and versatility defensively being able to guard multiple positions, along well as his high-flying athlecism. While his third year with the Bulls saw a significant reduction in his playing time as he struggled with a knee injury requiring surgery, a healthy Green would be an interesting option for the Warriors on a training camp invite as a capable 3&D wing with something to prove.

Ideally, McGee could help Jackson-Davis understand Kerr’s system quickly. He could be a pick-and-roll lob threat for Chris Paul and unlock Green’s short lobs again. But even in a group of guys who have played for Kerr, Toscano-Anderson probably holds the most value of the three as someone who is more versatile and five years younger than McGee. In the case McGee is soon on the open market, should he be on the Warriors’ radar? Sure. The answer isn’t a profound yes, and it would be wrong to completely ignore the possibility. McGee wouldn’t be a square peg trying to fit a round hole. He would bring fit to the roster on paper, and more importantly, would instantly do so in the locker room.

Our first preseason game will be played October 8th at University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, in partnership with The Hawaiian Islands



The Clippers and Jazz will donate all proceeds from the game to Hawai‘i Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund to benefit wildfire relief. — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) August 23, 2023

1. Cooper Flagg, F, Montverde Academy (FL)/Maine United Projected NBA Draft entry: 2025 Cooper Flagg is the greatest playmaker in high school basketball today, though not exactly in the traditional sense. Yes, Flagg is an excellent passer for his position — it’s perhaps his best offensive skill right now — but his ability to create open looks for his teammates is only a small part of his appeal. Where Flagg really shines is with his defensive playmaking. At 6’9 with a 7-foot wingspan, Flagg has a special ability to quickly read the floor and leverage his immense physical tools to rip the ball away from opponents. He is an elite rim protector from the four spot, showing explosiveness to the ball, great technical skill in staying vertical, and fantastic hand-eye coordination to knock the ball away. His defensive masterclass came as a 15-year-old playing up in the U17 FIBA World Cup, when he finished with eight steals, four blocks, 17 rebounds, and 13 points in the gold medal game win over Spain. Since then, he’s only gotten more dynamic at the other end fo the floor.

1. San Antonio Spurs The skinny: You can overthink this some years — not this time. There’s never been an NBA prospect like the French teenage phenom. Thus, it’s hard to argue there’s any team that had a better offseason. And the Spurs also added further around the margins by getting into the deal with Cleveland and Miami that sent Max Strus to the Cavs, adding Osman. Cissoko is a big, physical guard with upside. Bullock adds class and a career 38.4 percent mark on 3s to the locker room. But it’s all about Wembanyama’s development from here on. He and his team will be moving into the franchise’s new $500 million practice facility this fall. There’s fresh buzz about a potential downtown arena. Gregg Popovich has a fat new contract. The sky, which Wemby can’t touch even at 7-4 but is closer to than almost all other Earthlings, is the limit.

In case you missed it at Golden State of Mind:

Asked Steve Kerr what were the main differences going from a team with a familiar system and personnel w/ the likes of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green to coaching a talented but unfamiliar group: "We wanted guys who we felt could be a team in a short period of… pic.twitter.com/j39JvXYsat — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) August 24, 2023

The team had their first practice in Mall of Asia Arena — the venue in which they will face fellow Group C members New Zealand, Greece, and Jordan — on Wednesday night. Although media weren’t allowed to film the practice session itself, this author got a glimpse of one particular set Team USA was practicing. “Open” is a fairly common set throughout the NBA, which is why Kerr chose it as one of the few actions he’s bringing over from his Golden State Warriors playbook to his Team USA roster. If you’re not familiar with the Warriors’ sets, “Open” is the term Kerr uses for a classic 5-Out “Delay” set, notable for its spacing and a big man handling the ball up top. All sorts of action — backscreens, flares, pindowns, cuts, etc. — is then run for the other four players on both sides of the court.

