Warriors News:

Charles Barkley says Bad Boy Pistons would “break” Steph Curry

pic.twitter.com/lz25Y4JcYP — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) August 25, 2023

“Y’all losers beat it man,” Edwards said. “Y’all taking that little comment too far. I didn’t even say that to Steve Kerr, I was thinking that when he said I was coming off the bench. Y’all doing too much, y’all going too far, that’s my dog man, Steve Kerr locked in. We talk every day.

“When being smart goes wrong.”



Draymond Green's response to USA sprinter Noah Lyles pic.twitter.com/m6jY6DGQXI — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) August 28, 2023

KT dropped a “Captain Klay” colorway for his latest signature shoe ⚓



(via @KlayThompson's IG) pic.twitter.com/vu203Drlye — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) August 27, 2023

NBA News:

Brandon Ingram has been that unlucky guy on Team USA so far who has seen the points, shots and minutes he’s used to getting come well under what he was expecting. “This is totally different than what I am used to,” Ingram told The Athletic Sunday, prior to the Americans’ practice at a Manila business district hotel. “The team is winning right now, so I can’t be selfish thinking about myself. But it’s a little frustrating right now for me, and I’m just trying to figure out ways I can be effective.”

“I’m going to play again,” Ball said during a panel discussion Saturday. “The outside noise doesn’t bother me. The Stephen A. thing, you know, he has a wide platform. And to me, I just don’t appreciate when people put out fake news like that, especially someone of his stature that can touch a lot of people. It’s just putting out the wrong thing. That’s beside the point.”

Fernandez, 40, already has a deep résumé having been on the coaching staff of the Kings, Denver Nuggets and Cleveland Cavaliers. He was also head coach of the Canton Charge in the G League. His reputation for relationship-building and his support system — he has been a trusted assistant to two-time NBA Coach of the Year Mike Brown and NBA champion Michael Malone of the Denver Nuggets — have gotten the attention of teams looking for head coaches. “He’s going to be a head coach in the NBA,” Malone told ESPN. “He’s a people person who knows the game and has a great ability to communicate as well as build relationships with players.”

Haka Alert #TallBlacks performed the first Haka of #FIBAWC 2023 just before their game against the USA pic.twitter.com/OEvcJFiiv7 — FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 (@FIBAWC) August 26, 2023

In case you missed it at Golden State of Mind:

The Kiwis were also physical, especially whenever their bigs happened to switch onto Team USA’s smaller guards and wings off of ballscreens. Paolo Banchero and Jaren Jackson Jr. were able to survive out on the perimeter against New Zealand’s quick guard play, but having a big guarding a small further from the paint meant that a small defender was guarding a bigger man down low. Fortunately for Team USA, New Zealand wasn’t able to capitalize on the mismatches due to excellent fronting by the American guards and wings. But this may be a concern down the line against more quality opposition who can find multiple ways to feast on a guard fighting for his life down low.

