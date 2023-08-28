Warriors News:
NBA predictions 2023-24: Our expert picks for MVP and every major award this season | ESPN
Our experts say the Golden State Warriors struck gold with point guard Chris Paul, who joins one of the deepest teams in the league. The 12-time All-Star is entering his 19th season, and although Paul has never come off the bench, his contributions as a reserve could strengthen the Warriors’ title chances.
But not far behind in our poll is Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves, who had a breakout campaign in his second season in the league, shooting 52.9% from the field, 39.8% from 3 and 86.4% from the line. As an unrestricted free agent, Reaves recently agreed to a four-year, $52 million deal to stay with the Lakers.
Our panel rounded out the top three with LA Clippers point guard Russell Westbrook, who is entering his second year with the team after signing a two-year, $7.8 million deal.
Charles Barkley says Steph Curry would ‘break’ against the Bad Boys Pistons
Charles Barkley says Bad Boy Pistons would “break” Steph Curry— TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) August 25, 2023
pic.twitter.com/lz25Y4JcYP
Anthony Edwards Slams Report of Steve Kerr Benching | Fan Nation
“Y’all losers beat it man,” Edwards said. “Y’all taking that little comment too far. I didn’t even say that to Steve Kerr, I was thinking that when he said I was coming off the bench. Y’all doing too much, y’all going too far, that’s my dog man, Steve Kerr locked in. We talk every day.
Draymond Green calls out USA track star Noah Lyles for “world champion” comments
“When being smart goes wrong.”— Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) August 28, 2023
Draymond Green’s response to USA sprinter Noah Lyles pic.twitter.com/m6jY6DGQXI
Klay Thompson unveils the new KT9 in China
KT dropped a “Captain Klay” colorway for his latest signature shoe ⚓— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) August 27, 2023
(via @KlayThompson’s IG) pic.twitter.com/vu203Drlye
NBA News:
Brandon Ingram is trying to find his way on Team USA: ‘It’s a little frustrating right now’ | The Athletic
Brandon Ingram has been that unlucky guy on Team USA so far who has seen the points, shots and minutes he’s used to getting come well under what he was expecting.
“This is totally different than what I am used to,” Ingram told The Athletic Sunday, prior to the Americans’ practice at a Manila business district hotel. “The team is winning right now, so I can’t be selfish thinking about myself. But it’s a little frustrating right now for me, and I’m just trying to figure out ways I can be effective.”
Lonzo Ball at peace with injury, vows to play again: ‘It’s just part of life’ | The Athletic
“I’m going to play again,” Ball said during a panel discussion Saturday. “The outside noise doesn’t bother me. The Stephen A. thing, you know, he has a wide platform. And to me, I just don’t appreciate when people put out fake news like that, especially someone of his stature that can touch a lot of people. It’s just putting out the wrong thing. That’s beside the point.”
Canada’s Jordi Fernandez’s emergence as a top NBA head-coaching candidate | ESPN
Fernandez, 40, already has a deep résumé having been on the coaching staff of the Kings, Denver Nuggets and Cleveland Cavaliers. He was also head coach of the Canton Charge in the G League.
His reputation for relationship-building and his support system — he has been a trusted assistant to two-time NBA Coach of the Year Mike Brown and NBA champion Michael Malone of the Denver Nuggets — have gotten the attention of teams looking for head coaches.
“He’s going to be a head coach in the NBA,” Malone told ESPN. “He’s a people person who knows the game and has a great ability to communicate as well as build relationships with players.”
New Zealand performs Haka before matchup against Team USA
Haka Alert #TallBlacks performed the first Haka of #FIBAWC 2023 just before their game against the USA pic.twitter.com/OEvcJFiiv7— FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 (@FIBAWC) August 26, 2023
In case you missed it at Golden State of Mind:
Team USA routs New Zealand 99-72 in Steve Kerr’s official coaching debut as the nation’s head coach
The Kiwis were also physical, especially whenever their bigs happened to switch onto Team USA’s smaller guards and wings off of ballscreens. Paolo Banchero and Jaren Jackson Jr. were able to survive out on the perimeter against New Zealand’s quick guard play, but having a big guarding a small further from the paint meant that a small defender was guarding a bigger man down low.
Fortunately for Team USA, New Zealand wasn’t able to capitalize on the mismatches due to excellent fronting by the American guards and wings. But this may be a concern down the line against more quality opposition who can find multiple ways to feast on a guard fighting for his life down low.
