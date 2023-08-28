Gilbert Arenas and Shaquille O’Neal cosign Stephen Curry over Magic

As a longtime Golden State Warrior supporter, it’s been marvelous watching Stephen Curry’s narrative go from “is he even better than Monta Ellis?” to “is he the greatest point guard of All-Time?”.

And of course while that good ol’ sports chatter starts with the fans, both inside and out of Dub Nation, it’s even more fascinating to hear when NBA pros jump in on the argument as they are the ones who’ve done this game at the highest level. As much as I can vouch for Curry on NBA 2K, it’s great to hear from the guys who’ve made millions balling on the court share their opinions.

So when former Warriors’ flamethrower Gilbert Arenas asked Curry who was the best PG ever and Curry affirmed himself over Magic Johnson, that was a pretty cool moment.

But then Arenas doubled down on why Curry was superior to Johnson based on the high quality of Magic’s Lakers (they already had Kareem Abdul-Jabarr arguably the greatest player of all time), Curry came into the league to play under the aforementioned Ellis before spearheading the rise of a modern basketball dynasty.

And then if that wasn’t enough, you have an elite Laker legend himself in Shaquille O’Neal stamping Curry over Magic in the debate:

Shaq calls Steph Curry the best point guard ever pic.twitter.com/1MMqElZ3cU — ³⁰ (@StephMuse_) July 11, 2023

If you enjoy a good barbershop argument over hoops like I do, these two snippets could add some pretty hefty ammo to your “Curry is the GOAT PG” claim. You’re welcome!