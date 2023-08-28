Stephen Curry’s greatest games against 29 other NBA franchises

It’s tough finding fresh new content to consume during an NBA offseason that seems to extend forever throughout the summer and into the fall.

But fortunately for Golden State Warriors fans all around the globe and the haters who have suffered so much under the reign of the Golden Empire, I’ve got a special treat to share. The Warriors have released a nearly 47-minute highlight reel on YouTube of Stephen Curry’s greatest games against each of the NBA’s 29 other franchises.

It goes in alphabetical order by city, starting with the Atlanta Hawks and the 50 point explosion he dropped on them.

Curry finished the night 14-for-28 from the field, 9-for-19 from 3-point range and 13-for-13 from the free throw line, while chipping in 10 assists and seven rebounds in 35 minutes. Curry started the night on a personal 10-0 run and just kept rolling, hitting shots from all over the floor as the Chase Center crowd repeatedly serenaded him with “MVP!” chants.It was the 10th 50-point game of Curry’s career, and he became the third Warriors player in franchise history to put up a line of 50 points and 10 assists, joining Wilt Chamberlain (Feb. 13, 1963) and Rick Barry (Feb. 23, 1974).

That’s followed up by the hellacious onslaught he put on the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. With the Dubs trailing 2-1 on the road, Curry put up a 43-point outburst that shifted the series Golden State’s way and eventually led to an NBA championship. Curry called that performance his favorite game of his career on J.J. Reddick’s podcast:

“Game 4 was like, one: you know how big the game is — you lose that game ... go down 3-1, you might as well not even play after that, so you know how big that game is,” Curry told Reddick. Curry added that despite being down in the first quarter, he had to let his emotions out. “We slowly gain some momentum and I think we were down, I hit that one shot and I started yelling at the crowd,” Curry recalled. “I was like, ‘This is going to be a different m-----------g game. And Game 4 was definitely my favorite game of my career because of the stakes that were a part of it and the fact we lose that game, who knows if we ever have a chance to win a championship again.”

I could absolutely narrate each game, but hey, don’t take my word for it! Check it out for yourself and comment below on which performance was the most memorable for you.

P.S. Isn’t it pretty cool that none of these games ever came against the Dubs? Fingers crossed, it’ll stay that way forever.