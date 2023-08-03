Warriors News:

“The biggest thing is,” Curry said, “look at teams that have won. You realize that there is a certain way about how you show up on a nightly basis. Everybody is important. Everybody is valuable. It’s not going to look pretty for the majority of the year for some guys. Some are going to be in and out of the rotation. Guys are going to be asked to do things that may not all the way vibe with how they see themselves. You’ve got your core that’s got to figure out how to stay at a certain level. All those things are about winning. We had a lot of narratives around the team that have been a little bit distracting to that. But that’s all it is. It’s not about anything other than winning.”

“I watched Steph [Curry] and Chris work out together,” Kerr said. “We’ve talked about our team. One of the things I told Chris was, we have to be more controlled this year. Last year, we were number 29 in the league in turnovers, in other words, second worst in the league, but we had the fastest pace in the league. That’s not a great combination. And one of the things I love about Chris is that he controls games. And, so I told him we need his ability to control the game at key times for us and he knows he’s going to adapt to some of the stuff we do. Especially when he’s playing with Steph, throwing the ball ahead, playing with a little more pace.”

The Warriors do not expect Iguodala, 39, to be on the roster next season. “But my sense is Andre’s probably got some other stuff going,” general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. told NBC Sports Bay Area in a “Dubs Talk” interview that will be released next Tuesday. “But he has my number. The phone is always on.”

"We've all hated him because we were competing, and he was so good. And now that's our guy, and we love him."



NBA News:

The Philadelphia 76ers announced veteran center Montrezl Harrell had undergone an MRI that revealed both a torn ACL and a torn medial meniscus in his right knee after swelling following recent workouts. Harrell, 29, averaged 5.6 points and 2.8 rebounds across 57 games for the 76ers last season, as he posted his lowest numbers across the board since his rookie season in the league, and was gradually surpassed by Paul Reed as the preferred backup center behind the NBA’s Most Valuable Player, Joel Embiid.

According to the police report, Graham was pulled over at 2:39 a.m. on July 7, 2022, for driving 63 mph in a 40 mph zone. During the traffic stop, Graham displayed signs of impairment and was taken into custody and transported to the Wake County Detention Center. Graham submitted to a breath test for alcohol, and results indicated a 0.11 BAC (breath alcohol concentration), above the state limit of .08.

Kyle Irving (@KyleIrv_): I want Anthony Edwards taking the last shot for Team USA. Edwards has a strong case as the best player on this roster, and I think he’ll end up being Team USA’s No. 1 scoring option. Even with prolific scorers like Brunson and Ingram around him, Edwards feels like the alpha dog that this team can lean on in big moments. Even though he is 1-for-9 on game-tying or game-winning shot attempts for his career so far, per Stathead, he still carries himself with the type of confidence and swagger that you want from a player who is taking the final shot. The 21-year-old doesn’t shy away from a big stage, and he’s built for the spotlight. I trust him to come up clutch for the United States when called upon.

Steph and Klay may not be as demonstrative or aggressive as Green, but you can bet that the reports of tension between Poole and the veterans included the Splash Brothers. Curry’s speech before Game 7 against the Sacramento Kings was reportedly targeted at Poole and Jonathan Kuminga, and Thompson’s feelings about Poole’s shot selection and turnovers was transparent in his body language for much of the year. Yet here they are, at a gym together, prepping for the upcoming NBA season ... one where they all have statements to make. And joined by No. 3 overall pick Scoot Henderson, just for good measure.

