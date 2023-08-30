Three guards from Stephen Curry’s Warriors past

Chris Paul teaming up with Stephen Curry sounds like a fever dream from 2014, but here we are folks! Two Hall-of-Fame guards with wildly different games on the same team.

Curry is the unpredictable piano soloist who shows your ear things you didn’t know were possible while somehow still staying in the jazzy groove with his teammates. CP3 is the steady drummer that drives the band and keeps everybody on time from measure to measure. How they will mesh remains to be seen this season.

But this isn’t the first time we’ve seen some unique guards paired with Curry with the Golden State Warriors. Here’s three more you may have forgotten about, with quotes from GSOM scribes past and present.

Monta Ellis

The one who’d find a way to get the ball in the basket; even if it meant dribbling for 23.9 seconds, whirling through three defenders, only to finally put so much English on the ball, it French-kissed its way into the rim, nestling under the net, and us hearing the simultaneous roar of the crowd as it drowned out the ensuing whistle.

— Andy Liu

Shaun Livingston

Livingston is an anomaly among the league’s point guards. Standing at 6 feet 7 inches, the whip-skinny point guard is more at home with his back to the basket than he is jacking up shots around the perimeter. But with a sure and steady handle, he can be trusted to bring the ball up the floor and run the offense.

— Jason Lee

Jarrett Jack

His unwavering confidence in the face of adversity became a calling card for the Warriors as a team...Not the best player on the team, but the player that exemplified the Warriors’ mental toughness.

— Andy Liu