Warriors News:

“It’s somewhere in that range, but I never imagined myself being the forty-plus dude trying to hold on for dear life”, said Curry. “But who knows what my body will look like or feel like at that point? I got three years left on my deal, including at least that, and then kind of figure it out from there. “I am blessed to know and hope that no matter how many years I do play, playing for one franchise and being a part of that group of the legends that have accomplished that feat and won at the highest level and all that. I don’t ever take that for granted either. You got the Kobe [Bryant]’s, the Magic [Johnson]’s, Dirk [Nowitzki], Tim Duncan, those guys helped establish a culture, won, did it with a lot of different roster combinations and different parts in their career. “I don’t put too much of a timeline outside of my contract now just knowing that will give me 38 and 17 years in the league. I ain’t skipping out to go play golf just yet.”

Quiñones, 22, started in each of the Dominican Republic’s first two games. He played 16 minutes against the Philippines and scored only two points on 0-of-4 shooting and missed all three of his 3-point attempts. His points came at the free-throw line, going 2 of 4. Dominican Republic head coach Nestor Garcia had a short leash with Quiñones in the DR’s second game. Playing Italy held too much weight, and too much was on the line to take any risks. Quiñones started but his playing time was cut in half. Nearly all of the time he saw on the floor was in the first quarter, too.

Giannis x Steph? "There's no place I'd rather see Giannis playing than with Steph Curry."



— @Chris_Broussard on the possibility of Giannis leaving Milwaukee and why he shouldn't sign an extension with the Bucks, even if they win another title: pic.twitter.com/gfYz9C2ssE — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) August 25, 2023

Free Agency/Contract Extensions: B+ The first order of business for the Warriors was re-signing Draymond Green, inking their defensive anchor to a 4-year, $100 million deal to stay with the only NBA team he’s ever played for. While it’s fair to wonder if Green will show slippage by the end of that deal, it’s also worthwhile to keep him around because, as Steve Kerr noted this summer, the Warriors simply aren’t a contender without him. The Warriors believe Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Kevon Looney are a good enough core group to be a contender, and it’s a matter of building out the right playoff depth around them to provide the support needed to make a run. While they’ll hope for continued strides from Kuminga and Moses Moody — the latter of whom played well in this past postseason — the Warriors clearly recognized they needed a different group of veteran bench options.

Klay Thompson shares his thoughts on the racially motivated vandalism that recently took place in Jupiter, Florida. pic.twitter.com/X5pWs05LLo — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) August 29, 2023

NBA News:

It’s a small sample, but through two games, he’s the second-leading scorer at the World Cup behind Luka Doncic (71 points so far, and Hollis-Jefferson has 63) and is shooting 54% from the field. New Zealand’s physical defense bothered Team USA at times when the teams played last week. Hollis-Jefferson went right into the teeth of it when Jordan played New Zealand, drawing 12 fouls. He’s also averaging 9.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists. At just 28, Hollis-Jefferson still has prime basketball years left. He’s hoping his play this summer will get some NBA teams to see his skill set anew and give him another look. “I’m trying to show that I can compete with the best of the best and bring energy to every game,” Hollis-Jefferson said. “I always admired Kobe’s killer mindset and competitive spirit, and I’m trying to learn from it.”

We want to make golf our own and for everybody ‍♂️@Thanasis_ante43, @Kostas_ante13, @alex_ante29 and I are excited to announce our involvement as investors in @WeAreLAGC - the inaugural team of @TGL. We couldn’t be more excited to shape the future of this sport pic.twitter.com/OAHwLkvb0M — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) August 29, 2023

In case you missed it at Golden State of Mind:

Most Improved Player The contender: Jonathan Kuminga Kuminga profiles as the perfect player to win this award. So often it goes to a highly-touted prospect who took a little while to find their footing and then exploded on the scene. In fact, the last four players to win the award were all lottery picks. Two of them — Lauri Markkanen and Julius Randle — were even taken with the No. 7 pick, same as Kuminga! I’m cautiously optimistic that this will be a breakout year for Kuminga. The third year is usually a good one for quality NBA players, and Paul’s arrival will help him. So will Green’s public acceptance that he needs to form a better relationship with Kuminga and be a better leader. Things are in place.

It’s tough finding fresh new content to consume during an NBA offseason that seems to extend forever throughout the summer and into the fall. But fortunately for Golden State Warriors fans all around the globe and the haters who have suffered so much under the reign of the Golden Empire, I’ve got a special treat to share. The Warriors have released a nearly 47-minute highlight reel on YouTube of Stephen Curry’s greatest games against each of the NBA’s 29 other franchises.

