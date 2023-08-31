An appreciation for Draymond Green’s technical fouls

Type in “Draymond Green ejection” or “Draymond Green technical foul” into YouTube and watch as the algorithm explodes. The Golden State Warriors’ future Hall-of-Famer revolutionized his position, becoming arguably the greatest small ball center in NBA history. He also is the rigid backbone of the Warriors’ dynasty, which mean she spends a lot of time under the microscope of referees for his furious antics.

In the 2014-2015 season, the Golden State Warriors shocked the world and overthrew the hierarchy of the NBA by winning the NBA championship. Green established himself as a highly competitive defensive force and an offensive quarterback...and the guy on the Dubs who refused to let the opponents or referees disrespect the Splash Bros.

So I decided to take a trip down memory lane and find some of my favorite Draymondian protests against referee incursions. TALK TO EM DRAY!

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Draymond’s energy is what keeps the Warriors feisty and unbothered by opponent physicality or referee shenanigans. And don’t worry, he’s not too pressed about getting all those ejections and techs. Just ask him!