What are your expectations for how Klay will be in his 12th year? [Klay technically played 10 NBA seasons since he missed the entire 2019-20 campaign with an injured left ACL and the 2020-21 season with a torn Achilles]. Thompson: “He’ll be back hungrier than ever. He’s two years removed from his serious injuries. He’s been working out like crazy. He looks good, lean and ready to go. I expect him to be at a high All-Star level again. It’s possible. But the West is so loaded with guards. You’re going to have to be hooping out of your mind because all of these guards in the West could make the All-Star team.”

Coach Kerr and USA Basketball remain undefeated in FIBA World Cup play. pic.twitter.com/QQMkoQhd9w — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) August 30, 2023

And now that he has experienced the Filipino love in the Philippines, Thompson is looking forward to also establishing a nickname in the country – “Manila Klay.” Thompson enjoyed the weather in the Philippines as he transports him back to The Bahamas, where he traced his roots. “I think they should be looking forward to ‘Manila Klay’ because it’s my first time in this beautiful country. We stepped out of the plane yesterday, you can feel the tropical breeze,” he said. “It felt so nice and it reminded me of the Bahamas a lot actually where my family’s from. It just feel like, the moist the air feels so good. I’m excited to meet all of our Filipino fans.”

The Sacramento Kings are eyeing Javale McGee once he clears waivers, with no signs of Golden State Warriors interest in bringing back the seven-foot big man. Ironically, the Sacramento Kings have been the first team to have reported interest in the 35-year-old according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. The Kings sent Holmes to the Mavericks on draft night in a salary dumping move, giving up the rights to 24th overall pick Olivier-Maxence Prosper in the process.

Lewis caught the attention of Twitter sleuths earlier this year, as he appeared to create a burner account that engaged in back-and-forth with other users who criticized Lewis’ calls throughout the playoffs. The Twitter detectives were tipped off by the Lewis’ alias “@CutliffBlair” which had no followers and only followed five accounts - two from the NBA, two regarding NBA refs and the George Mason women’s basketball team, where his wife is currently the head coach.

Today, Coon’s FAQs — he says he’s currently entered into his customary “blackout mode” writing the 2023 iteration for the new CBA, which he will complete before this coming season — are considered the foremost publicly available resource for interpreting the salary-cap rules. “It’s a rite of passage,” says Monte McNair, the Sacramento Kings’ general manager who remembers reading Coon’s FAQ shortly after being hired by the Houston Rockets in 2007. “It’s still one of the first things I recommend to new hires or folks looking to break (into the league).”

Jimmy Butler with a new job in the offseason #USOpen pic.twitter.com/ZabXsLfd1j — ESPN (@espn) August 30, 2023

This year they shot 39.6% from corner threes, good enough for 11th in the league. They were ranked eighth in such attempts per game at 9.0. Curry hit a ridiculous 60% of his shots from that territory (39-of-65). Thompson hit 51-of-131 for 40% shooting. Two years ago when they won their fourth title of the Splash Bros era, they shot 34.1% on corner threes, tied for dead last in the NBA with the Oklahoma City Thunder. In 2018-2019, the last season they had Kevin Durant, they shot a blistering 42.5% from corner threes, good enough for fourth in the NBA.

Just seeing a photoshopped image of Blake Griffin in a Warriors uniform is disturbing. Griffin played 41 games last year for the Boston Celtics, where he averaged 4.1 points and 3.8 rebounds. It’s the lowest numbers of his career, though Griffin did bounce back with 34.8% shooting from three-point range. Signing Griffin would reunite him with Chris Paul from the “Lob City” Clippers days, though nowadays Griffin doesn’t dunk much - 44 jams in the last four seasons. It’s more like a Lob Rural Community, where the dunks are really far apart from each other and no one visits each other. He’s still a good passer and a smart player, and the Celtics seemed to enjoy him last year. Though not enough to sign him to another minimum deal this season.

