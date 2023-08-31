Who is the best dunker on the Warriors, Kuminga, Wiggins, or Payton II?

I just watched three ridiculous highlight dunk packages from Golden State Warriors players, and I can’t believe the Dubs could ever lose with these three freak athletes on the team. That’s right, I’m talking about Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, and Gary Payton II, a trio of dunk artists that rank up with the most entertaining in the league.

But whose dunks are your favorite?

I mean...we gotta start with Maple Jordan, right? Wiggins’ dunks have a graceful acceleration to them, like a swimmer pushing off the edge of the pool and gliding across the water. He’s suddenly in the air from impossibly far distances at awkward angles, somehow going up and over anyone foolish defender in his path.

He makes dunking look so effortlessly ferocious that it makes you wonder why he doesn’t just do that every single time he touches the ball. But Wiggins is tasteful with his jam selections, finding one or two times per game to show off sandwiched between his usual lockdown defense and accurate shooting. He will dunk on you, no matter how tall, or balanced, or ready you think you are.

Meanwhile Kuminga is like a Terminator on a pogo stick, penetrating the paint with a sickening desire to mash the ball through the rim with extreme prejudice. If he needs to spin around you to have his meeting with the rim? He will. Are you trying to box him out away from an offensive rebound? No problem, now he’s putting his knee on the side of your head on the elevated putback slam. And please don’t stand under the rim when he’s coming rolling off of a screen; he’s about to hurt your feelings.

He dares anyone to stand in his way, knowing his turbo boosted calves are far superior to anyone who would have the audacity to block his path. I’m gonna say he has the quickest hops on the team.

But if I had to put bet my money on a winner? It’s hard to argue with GPII. The son of Hall-of-Famer Gary Payton has the hops more akin to his daddy’s posterizing teammate Shawn Kemp. Payton is a point guard who has enough bounce in his shoes to stand in the dunker spot. That’s a place on the court normally traditionally reserved for behemoth centers like DeAndre Jordan and Dwight Howard.

Not for the 6-foot-2 Payton. His ability to catch the ball there and rise almost in one motion to posterize anyone unlucky enough to get in his way is one of the must see moments of any Warriors game.

And he might just have the best post-dunk taunt on the team, scratching his head mischievously after catching a body under the rim. Don’t get caught as the last man standing when Payton’s soaring in on an alley-ooped fastbreak.

Okay I’m hella interested to see who Dub Nation rolls with on this one. Let the polling begin...