The Golden State Warriors rookie first-round pick Brandin Podziemski delivered one of the most impressive first pitches of the season before the San Francisco Giants' game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday. The former Santa Clara University star’s first pitch may have been a little high of the strike zone, but clocked in at 86 mph, easily the fastest of the season.

Brandin Podziemski’s first pitch at the Giants game. Not too shabby off the mound. pic.twitter.com/xTz32fANhR — Shayna Rubin (@ShaynaRubin) August 3, 2023

It turns out that Podziemski actually primarily played baseball growing up. In fact, his father has openly talked about hoping his son would struggle at basketball so he could pursue his potential on the diamond. Of course, Podziemski thrived on the court despite his late start and is on the cusp of beginning his NBA career.

“Growing up I always played baseball,” Podziemski told CBS Sports. “I would spend Saturdays with my dad, Sundays with my mom, and there would always be games on CBS, so I would watch and found it interesting. ... Watching basketball inspired me to get a video game just because I thought it would be cool, so I just watched how guys shot and how it made sense. Then I’d try to implement it during recess at school. I just learned from the video game how to shoot and how to play, and over time I improved and refined my shot, got some shooting coaches input.”

Podziemski, a sharpshooter who was taken with the No. 19 overall pick in June’s draft, is hoping to crack the Warriors rotation as a rookie, after flashing some very positive signs at Summer League.