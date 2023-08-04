Steph Curry has been an NBA champion for nearly a decade. And shortly after becoming a champion, the face of the Golden State Warriors became a two-time champion, and then a three-time champion, and then, just over a year ago, a four-time champion. All on the hardware.

Now he’s a champion on the grass, too.

In case you missed it, Curry won the American Century Championship golf tournament last month, in Lake Tahoe. His success came just a few days after he said his goal was to become just the second active athlete to win the event.

He did, besting a star-stacked field that included his brother Seth Curry, his father Dell Curry, his teammate Andre Iguodala, and countless Hall of Fame athletes. And the Warriors, bless their hearts, turned it into an amazing video where you can go behind the scenes with Steph at the event, relive some of the best moments, and see what his mentality was like through the weekend.

Curry won the 93-player field by finishing with a score of 75 points (unlike in professional tournaments, this event was scored by giving points for good results, so a high score was the goal). He finished two points ahead of retired tennis player Mardy Fish, and nine points ahead of NHL star (and former San Jose Shark) Joe Pavelski. Rounding out the top 10 were former MLB pitcher Mark Mulder, NFL superstar (and Bay Area native) Aaron Rodgers, retired LPGA star Annika Sörenstam, former MLB pitcher Derek Lowe, NFL star-turned analyst Tony Romo, and NFL legend John Elway and actor Michael Peña, who tied for ninth.

Dell Curry finished 11th with 48 points, Seth Curry finished tied for 46th with 13 points, and Iguodala finished 58th with 0 points (negative points were awarded for poor results).

Thanks for the video, Warriors. It’s fun to see more of this side of the chef.