Warriors News:

As Dunleavy said, he was part of the group that decided to draft Poole in 2019 and he remained a supporter through Poole’s ups and downs. And in his first move as GM, Dunleavy traded Poole to the Wizards. “As your first day on the job, you don’t love calling a guy and telling him he’d been traded,” Dunleavy said. “I told him, ‘I think this is a really great opportunity for you.’ With our backcourt set with Steph and Klay, I think Jordan, at his age (24), what he can do with the basketball on the offensive end, I think he needs a little bit of room just to run free and play. And I don’t know that we could’ve completely provided that for him over the next few years. “So talking with Jordan about it, I think there was some sense of surprise on his end. But at the same time, I think once things settled in, I think he realizes it’s a great opportunity for him. That makes me feel better, trading him to a place where I think he has that, as opposed to someplace maybe where a guy wouldn’t want to go … Jordan’s a smart kid, I think he gets it. I think bright things are ahead for him.”

Harry Giles III worked out for the Orlando Magic recently and will work out for Golden State next week, his agent Daniel Hazan says.



Giles III will also work out for the Nets tomorrow, as @SBondyNYDN said. The Knicks saw Giles workout in Las Vegas earlier in the offseason. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) August 5, 2023

But as the future Hall of Fame point guard prepares to suit up for the Golden State Warriors, his new coach Steve Kerr said the process of deciding the team’s starters will play out over the course of training camp in October. “I think that’ll be a case where you get three weeks of training camp before that first game,” Kerr told ESPN after Team USA’s second day of training camp practice ahead of the FIBA World Cup later this month. “We’ll just look at all kinds of different combinations. “The main thing is we know all those guys are going to play a lot of minutes. But the luxury of having Chris Paul to add to this group that we’ve been lucky enough to have for a decade ... pretty remarkable. He is one of the great competitors in the game. He’s one of the great point guards of all time. I think he’s a great addition for us, because of his ability to control games, control tempo, take care of the ball.”

In a clip from Podcast P, which is presented by Wave Sports and Entertainment, Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson was asked about his team trading for Chris Paul. While the Warriors have had several battles with Paul over the years, Thompson is excited for what he can bring to the team. “We’re lucky,” Thompson said. “He’s one of the greatest players ever. He’s top-75, he’s elevated every franchise he ran the point for. And me as a shooter, I’m excited. I just know CP is gonna put it right here on the seams, he’s gonna set me up nice. I’m gonna get a couple extra easy buckets every night. And he’s a winner. I’ve played against him so many times, you see how competitive he is. He’ll do anything to win, that’s the vibes we want.”

NBA News:

BREAKING: Lakers star Anthony Davis has agreed on a three-year $186M max extension, tying him to franchise thru 2028 for total of $270M-plus, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. Davis lands richest annual extension in NBA history at $62M. pic.twitter.com/bf9kWgD7uz — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 4, 2023

“I have decided to stop my professional activity to take care of my mental health,” Rubio said in a statement distributed by the Spanish Basketball Federation, or FEB. “I want to thank all the support I have received from the FEB to understand my decision. Today #LaFamilia makes more sense than ever. Thank you.” Rubio also asked that his “privacy be respected so that I can face these moments and be able to give more information when the time comes.” He left the Spanish team camp earlier in the week and did not play in the team’s 87-57 exhibition win over Venezuela on Friday in Madrid.

The USA Select team beat USA’s FIBA World Cup team in two 10-minute scrimmages



Select team features young pros like Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren and Jalen Green.

pic.twitter.com/AtRcJTnQiy — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 4, 2023

In case you missed it at Golden State of Mind:

Curry won the 93-player field by finishing with a score of 75 points (unlike in professional tournaments, this event was scored by giving points for good results, so a high score was the goal). He finished two points ahead of retired tennis player Mardy Fish, and nine points ahead of NHL star (and former San Jose Shark) Joe Pavelski. Rounding out the top 10 were former MLB pitcher Mark Mulder, NFL superstar (and Bay Area native) Aaron Rodgers, retired LPGA star Annika Sörenstam, former MLB pitcher Derek Lowe, NFL star-turned analyst Tony Romo, and NFL legend John Elway and actor Michael Peña, who tied for ninth.

Kerr compared the animosity with Paul to the way he felt about Indiana’s Reggie Miller. Not only did Kerr have to battle Miller in college, when Kerr was at Arizona and Miller was starring at UCLA, but they also squared off when Kerr played for the Chicago Bulls and Miller was on the Indiana Pacers. “I used to hate Reggie. Oh man,” Kerr said. Miller has to be one of the few NBA players who was as annoying, for so many years, as Paul. But Kerr sees hope, based on his relationship with Miller now. “Then we became broadcast partners, and he became a great friend,” he continued. “I feel like that’s kind of how it’s going to be with Chris. We’ve all hated him because we were competing, and he was so good. And now that’s our guy, and we love him.”

