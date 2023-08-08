Steph Curry joins Paramore on stage for fun ‘Misery Business’ performance

Steph Curry has been on center stage in front of a sold-out crowd at the Chase Center many times in his life, but not often has he been a surprise guest. However, the Golden State Warriors were not the main attraction at their usual home arena on Monday night. Instead, it was a Paramore concert playing in front of a massive audience. Nevertheless, at some point in the evening, lead singer Hayley Williams welcomed Steph on stage.

Curry wasn’t just there to accept some applause, though. Instead, as the band began playing its 2007 hit “Misery Business,” he grabbed a microphone and let the crowd hear his vocal chops.

“I watched his wildest dreams come true, not one of them involving you. Just watched my wildest dreams come true, not one of them involving...”

There’s probably a joke I could make here about how Steph was singing about Kevin Durant, but it wouldn’t be more enjoyable than watching the video of Curry’s performance.

Plenty of athletes have enjoyed their cameos on stage with musical performers, and many with more musical talent than Curry. Still, Curry did not hold back. Even in the short 90-second clip, Curry’s affable and energetic personality finds its way through the performance.

By the way, before anyone accuses Curry of only recently learning a Paramore song to coincide with his epic media tour as he pushes Apple TV’s new documentary “Underrated” about his life, here’s a video of Steph starstruck by Williams back on his birthday in 2018.