Warriors to hold free-agent workouts with Dion Waiters, Kent Bazemore, Juan Toscano-Anderson, and others

The Golden State Warriors are inviting an interesting group of free agents to their upcoming workouts. Per The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Anthony Slater, the list includes familiar faces like Juan Toscano-Anderson and Kent Bazemore, and potential newcomers such as Dion Waiters, Tony Snell, Harry Giles, and Trey Burke.

The Warriors are holding free-agent workouts with veterans Dion Waiters, Tony Snell, Kent Bazemore, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Harry Giles and Trey Burke at facility over next two weeks, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. GS has multiple round of workouts to identify signings. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 9, 2023

The Warriors have 13 players on the roster out of a possible 15 and have Lester Quiñones as the sole two-way-contract player out of a possible three. Based on past precedent and the fact that they are well above the second luxury tax apron, they will most probably sign only one more player to the roster using a veteran minimum contract and leave the 15th slot vacant.

They will, however, most likely use at least one of their two remaining two-way spots. Out of the names mentioned above, only Giles is qualified to be a two-way-contract player due to having three years of service in the NBA (to be eligible for a two-way, players need to have tallied three or fewer years of service).

Per Slater, this is very much similar to the Warriors’ approach a couple of seasons ago, when they invited Avery Bradley among others to camp to compete for a vacant roster spot.