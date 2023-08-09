Warriors News:

“I really like the balance,” Dunleavy said to NBC Sports Bay Area on the latest episode of the “Dubs Talk” podcast. “I think it’s got a good combination of veteran experience, a middle tier of guys that are good, they’re tough, they’re hungry, and we got some good young players. “And I don’t think we have too many young players.” The Warriors’ two-timeline plan evaporated once they traded James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons at the NBA trade deadline as part of a three-team deal that brought Gary Payton II back to Golden State. Warriors owner Joe Lacob is adamant there never was such a plan. Dunleavy admits last season’s team that fell in the second round likely leaned too far on the young side of the scale. “Perhaps in the past, maybe we’ve tried to overload it with some youth and I think we’ve gotten really good balance,” Dunleavy continued. “We’ll see going into the season, evaluate it and if we need to make changes we can. “But I like where we’re at heading into it.”

“He didn’t even have to tell me. One time, for the NBA Global Games in 2013, I knew I was on the right path,” Thompson recalled. “I couldn’t sleep, that jet lag is crazy, so I go up to the weight room and I’m on the dumbbell bench and someone just taps me on the shoulder, I look up and I’m like, ‘Oh, damn!’ It was Kobe, hood on, shades on. And I was like, ‘I can’t believe I’m in the same gym as this man.’ And he just goes, ‘Sup.’ Shakes my hand, goes to the other side of the gym, starts doing his workout. “And then to hear him tell that same story in 2016 on his retirement tour like, ‘Yeah I knew Klay would be good when I saw him in the weight room and he was the only other guy there. That’s the stuff that impresses me.’ So when I heard that, that’s all I needed to hear and I was like, I know if I keep doing what I’m doing, I’m going to fulfill my potential.

#4 Golden State Warriors Key question: How does Paul fit in? The 38-year-old is a pick-and-roll point guard who had 2,420 ball-screens set for him last season, according to Second Spectrum tracking. The Warriors are not a heavy pick-and-roll team, having ranked 28th in total ball-screens set (4,598). They led the league in ball movement and ranked sixth in player movement. Whether or not Paul is in the starting lineup, they can stagger his minutes with those of Curry. But they’ll still be on the floor together a decent amount and on some critical possessions. It will be fascinating to see how the offense works in those moments.

Several teams have shown interest in pursuing Siakam via trade over the past three months, but the external market has been tempered a bit due to the fact that it’s been made clear, league sources say, that Siakam would not extend with a team that trades for him. Still, the Atlanta Hawks have been the strongest suitor for Siakam, and talks between them and Toronto were fluid and ongoing as recently as Las Vegas Summer League in July. Atlanta has offered a package centered around De’Andre Hunter, AJ Griffinand draft compensation to Toronto for Siakam, league sources say. But the Raptors are believed to have upped the price on any possible deal at each turn.

While Kerr spent several days declining to discuss his starting five, there were no surprises when the starters were unveiled shortly before tipoff. Brunson, the player Kerr has repeatedly labeled the team’s leader, was at point, alongside Anthony Edwards, Mikal Bridges, Brandon Ingram and Jaren Jackson Jr. That was the same group that dominated scrimmages versus the U.S. Select Team on Saturday, which is why Kerr said he ultimately chose to go with it. And, despite the slow start, that lineup showed plenty of flashes of why it can be a potent one for Team USA moving forward. “I think it worked well,” Ingram said. “We got two scorers on the wing, we got a point guard that gets everything organized, we got [Jaren], the defensive player of the year, you got Mikal who moves everywhere and finds open spots ... it’s a good dynamic.”

1. Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns While Durant and Booker played just 19 games together in the regular season and playoffs following a midseason trade, there’s enough evidence to suggest this will be the best duo in basketball in 2023-24. The net rating jumps off the page immediately, as the Suns went a perfect 8-0 during the regular season with Durant and Booker. Both the team’s offense (124.7 rating, 98th percentile) and defense (106.4 rating, 98th percentile) were elite with the two superstars on the floor. Booker led all players in playoff scoring (33.7 points per game), knocking down 58.5 percent of his shots from the field in part due to defenses being forced to pay so much attention to Durant. The two-time Finals MVP averaged 29.0 points in the playoffs himself, as he and Booker became the first teammates in history to put up at least 35 points, five rebounds and five assists each in consecutive playoffs games. They did so against the eventual champion Denver Nuggets, with the Suns being the only team to push Denver to six games in any of their four series while combining for 86(!!!) points in a Game 3 win.

They will, however, most likely use at least one of their two remaining two-way spots. Out of the names mentioned above, only Giles is qualified to be a two-way-contract player due to having three years of service in the NBA (to be eligible for a two-way, players need to have tallied three or fewer years of service).

BREAKDOWN



Steve Kerr's go-to opening set/ATO/dead-ball playcall with Team USA vs. Puerto Rico: "Elbow," a quick hitting action that puts downhill pressure on the defense with help from good spacing.



With little time for complexity, it's simple but highly effective.



⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/RlKuFA0gRj — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) August 9, 2023

