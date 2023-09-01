Warriors hire former Wizards, Rockets scout to join front office staff

The Golden State Warriors have hired Jason Staudt as a scout. Staudt most recently worked as a pro scout with the Washington Wizards, so he may have had something to do with the recent Jordan Poole trade. Before his tenure with Washington, Staudt also worked as an advance scout with the Houston Rockets and an assistant coach with the Phoenix Suns and Portland Trail Blazers.

While few fans will recognize Staudt’s name, those who do likely will from this past summer’s The Basketball Tournament. Staudt was the head coach of Texas Tech’s alumni team, Air Raiders. The Air Raiders went 1-1 in the tournament, defeating Purple Hearts 83-64 in the first round before losing to The Enchantment 84-67 in Round 2.