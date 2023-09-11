Warriors News:

Curry, who will be 36, has never played in an Olympics but won two World Cups in 2010 and 2014 with the American team and is viewing next summer similarly. James, Durant and Curry have spoken to one another about one last USA run, together, sources said. Tatum, Green and Lillard were all gold medalists in Tokyo, and Durant was the MVP of that team. USA Basketball managing director Grant Hill is aware of the interest from James and of other well-established American stars but declined further comment to The Athletic.

“I’d be lying if human nature doesn’t kick in,” Lynch said. “Nick’s well represented by a very talented agent. He’s tough, he’s aggressive. I would say one day we were in here, and this is off that line with his agent, but a little shoutout to Bob Myers my good friend. There was one point we were at an impasse. Bob called and Paraag Marathe happened to be in my office and just had really good counsel. Sometimes you need some outside perspective and I think it kind of kept us going. “There were so many people and I don’t want to undervalue the internal [discussions], so many people were working on this ... but I’m very appreciative, you need friends when you’re struggling. I thought about that last night, at a time where we were pretty frustrated, Bob called and had some really nice perspective.”

Stephen Curry is tied for the second-highest rating in NBA2K24 at 96 overall, alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Joel Embiid and Kevin Durant. Reigning Finals MVP, Nikola Jokic, has the game’s highest rating at 98 overall. Each of the six highest-rated players have won an MVP award. Curry has been a 96 overall – his highest-ever initial rating in the game – for three consecutive seasons since NBA2K22. Joining Curry, the Warriors have four additional players who have received at least an 80 overall – Klay Thompson (85 overall), Chris Paul (85 overall), Draymond Green (83 overall) and Andrew Wiggins (82 overall). Center Kevon Looney just missed the cut at a 79 overall.

Mikal Bridges provided an iconic moment for Team USA when he finished a jaw-dropping four-point play by missing a free throw on purpose, chasing down the rebound and then spinning and firing in a 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds left in the fourth quarter to forge a miraculous tie. Bridges had 19 points and gave everything he had defending Gilgeous-Alexander all evening. It was only a reprieve, though. The memory of this day will be more enjoyed by the Canadians, who won their first major international medal in 87 years. The last time Canada took home basketball hardware was silver at the 1936 Berlin Olympics. The U.S. failed to medal in its second consecutive World Cup, the first time that has happened since 1970. The Americans were hampered by not having starting center Jaren Jackson Jr. and reserves Brandon Ingram and Paolo Banchero due to illness.

Holland would be the betting favorite to be the top pick in the 2024 draft if a straw poll were taken today, but again, this was not a Wembanyama moment that ended the draft discussion. We have nearly 10 more months to evaluate this crop of prospects, and nobody from this year’s class has stamped themselves as a generational prospect.

Boban’s Back: Free agent C Boban Marjanović is returning to the Houston Rockets on a one-year deal, Mike Lindeman and Jeff Schwartz of @excelbasketball tell ESPN. Marjanovic is entering his ninth season, including stops with Spurs, Pistons, Clippers, Sixers, Mavericks. pic.twitter.com/YgfulfZFjX — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 10, 2023

On Thursday, the Dubs released the broadcasting details for the upcoming season, and everything is just as you would expect. It’s once again Bob Fitzgerald and Kelenna Azubuike on the NBC Sports Bay Area television broadcast, with Tim Roye the man behind the mic doing radio play-by-play on 95.7 FM, while Tom Tolbert will provide color commentary for home games. An hour-long episode of Warriors Pregame Live will precede each TV broadcast, hosted by former Warriors Chris Mullin, Festus Ezeli, and Dorrell Wright, and Bay Area media personality Bonta Hill. That same crew will host Warriors Postgame Live for an hour after the games, followed by a 30-minute episode of Dubs Talk Live hosted by Warriors reporters Kerith Burke and Monte Poole.

That skillset also makes Kuminga a little less replaceable than Moody. He can do things that few NBA players can, even if he hasn’t figured out the total package yet. That could become increasingly important as Draymond Green gets older, and needs more load management. He’s a harder mold of player to find on a veteran minimum in free agency. I anticipate that Kuminga will benefit massively from Chris Paul’s arrival this year, and the result could be a player the Dubs are simply unwilling to envision a future without.

