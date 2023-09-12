Warriors News:

NBA Board of Governors is expected to vote this week on new policy that a team is unable to rest two star players in the same game, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Many league discussions over past 1-2 years have centered around stars playing more, curbing load management. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 11, 2023

Load management has only increased in recent seasons, so it makes sense that the league wants to get a handle on it. Player health remains important, but the NBA is obviously concerned about its ticketholders and television partners, too. This could have an impact on both the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings, who have several players that fall under the “star player” definition. The Warriors have four players that fit the criteria — Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and Chris Paul — while the Kings have two — De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.

“I’m more than excited about the opportunity to do it,” Curry said to Marc Stein in January earlier this year. “Knowing that Coach Kerr is taking the lead and … I played on those two world championship teams and everybody who’s ever experienced both is never shy to mention how much different the Olympics is. “They all say it’s not even close in terms of the vibe and the atmosphere and the buildup and the adrenaline and all that. I don’t know what the chances are, because you don’t know what’s going to happen, but I would love to have that experience at some point for sure.”

BD: Golden State was fun. We were like the Bad News Bears of the NBA, and Nellie was the coach (laughs). One thing with the Warriors I’ll never forget was we’d be on the bus doing fantasy drafts all day. The whole bus ride and plane ride with guys picking their all-time favorite teams and debating. Things like that brought us together because then you saw Stephen Jackson’s knowledge of the game, Monta Ellis knowing everybody in the league, and Jason Richardson.

Draymond Green has Stephen Curry over Magic Johnson as the GOAT PG pic.twitter.com/3bWNdWtaj5 — WarriorsMuse (@WarriorsMuse) September 11, 2023

The San Antonio Spurs are waiving veteran guard Cam Payne, sources tell ESPN. Payne recently arrived in trade from Suns and now gets a chance to join a contending team that can give him a bigger role. pic.twitter.com/cA13XSxp3j — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 11, 2023

Police responded to a 911 call reporting an assault at 6:45 a.m. and arrested Porter, 23, after an investigation. Both charges are felonies. The incident involved Porter’s girlfriend, a former WNBA player, sources told ABC News. “Upon arrival officers were informed that a 26-year-old female sustained a laceration to the right side of her face and was complaining about pain to her neck,” the spokesperson said. “A preliminary investigation on scene determined that a known individual struck her multiple times upon her body and placed his hands around the neck.”

You will rarely complain about Brooks’ effort or his willingness to defend the best in the world. But his tendency to play one-on-one defense in the opponent’s shirt will get him into foul trouble* and beat off the dribble … * Brooks’ 4.1 fouls per 36 minutes ranks sixth among 223 players 6-7 or shorter who’ve played at least 2,000 minutes over the last three years. New teammate Jae’Sean Tate is second on that list at 4.6 fouls per 36, while VanVleet is 139th (2.5) despite his handsiness. While Brooks is an obviously physical defender and while the Grizzlies have ranked in the top seven defensively over the last three years, his isolation-defense numbers have been in the middle of the pack. The 0.98 points per direct possession that the Grizzlies allowed on Brooks-defended isolations ranked 125th among 225 players who defended at least 200 direct isos over the last three seasons, according to Second Spectrum tracking.

C/F Tristan Thompson is finalizing a deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, CEO of Klutch Sports Rich Paul told @TheAthletic @Stadium. Thompson is set to return to Cleveland where he was part of 2016 NBA title, four Finals runs, now gives Cavs leadership and some frontcourt depth. pic.twitter.com/ayKEu3JOj1 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 11, 2023

Obst’s value on offense goes beyond his ability to shoot. Like most top-level snipers in the world, he knows how to leverage the threat he generates around screens and off of catches to attack scrambling defenses and find the open man: Obst had 24 points on 2/3 shooting on twos, 4/8 shooting on threes, and 8/9 on free throws, most of which came courtesy of being fouled on three-point attempts. But perhaps more telling than the scoring were the assists (6), which portrays his versatility not only as a shooter but as a playmaker. “For me he’s one of the best shooters in FIBA,” Herbert said after the game. “(But) he can do more than shoot, as you saw tonight. He can drive, he can make a play. The biggest thing with (Obst) too is he gives space for Dennis Schroder and Franz Wagner to play. He creates space.”

