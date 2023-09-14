Warriors News:

Both former Warriors were seen at times throughout the team’s playoff run a season ago. They’re part of a large group of players who recently have been through Chase Center for workouts and pickup games, though any signings don’t appear to be imminent. The Warriors’ next signing figures to be a character and chemistry move as much as anything else, making Toscano-Anderson and Bazemore ideal candidates.

The Golden State Warriors continue to host NBA veterans for workouts. Recent participants included former Warriors Kent Bazemore, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Dewayne Dedmon, along with free agents Will Barton, Jaylen Nowell, Stanley Johnson and Derrick Favors, league sources told HoopsHype.

3. Teams must maintain a balance between the number of one-game absences for a star player in home games and road games — with a preference for those absences to happen in home games. Last season, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green all played in a home loss to the Indiana Pacers on Dec. 5, then all three were rested for a road loss to the Utah Jazz two nights later. Under the new rules, Golden State would have been investigated and likely fined in this case.

Rival teams—presumably those with more developmental minutes available—have been eyeballing Kuminga, and Golden State is nearing a point at which it either needs to let him spread his wings or flip him for someone who can fill a more significant role in the rotation. The Warriors can’t slow-play him too long like they did with James Wiseman, the No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft who was effectively moved at the 2023 deadline to bring back defensive specialist Gary Payton II.

NBA stars and some Warriors players pulled up to Steph’s mini-camp in Vegas

NBA News:

The NBA launched an investigation into Porter following an alleged incident Monday at a New York City hotel where his girlfriend suffered a fractured neck vertebra and a cut above her right eye. Teams that consider taking on Porter’s salary via trade would have to keep in mind the optics of taking on a player under felony assault and strangulation charges. They would also have to weigh whether they’re receiving enough draft picks for essentially an expiring contract who they would likely waive immediately upon trade.

“This is ultimately about the fans,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. “And that we’ve taken this [load management] too far. This is an acknowledgment that it has gotten away from us a bit.” Silver said the new Player Participation Policy was pursued by “everyone in the league,” including owners, management, coaches, the National Basketball Players Association, and specific players. It also was created with an eye on ticket-buying customers and NBA media rights holders, giving them a more reliable product and curtailing any “caveat emptor” concerns. Speaking to reporters after two days of Board of Governors meetings in New York, the commissioner added: “That doesn’t mean we were turning the clock back, that players are expected to play through injuries or that players never need rest. But there’s a statement of a principle in this league that, if you’re a healthy player, you’re going to play.”

1. Christian Wood is an offensive weapon Though he doesn’t have much bulk, Wood can also score inside. Last season, he scored 1.44 points per possession as a roll man, according to Synergy tracking. That includes pick-and-pop possessions, and it ranked second among 40 players with at least 100 roll-man possessions overall. He’s got good hands and can finish over smaller defenders, whether they’re late with help or trying to defend him in the post. The Lakers have had a worse-than-average offense in each of the last three seasons. Even in the 887 minutes that James and Davis were on the floor together last season, they scored just 112.9 points per 100 possessions, 1.2 fewer than the league average (114.1). Wood can certainly help them score more efficiently, though it remains to be seen if he’ll be the team’s best option in key sequences when both ends of the floor are taken into account.

"I'm a Milwaukee Buck, but most importantly I'm a winner. ... If there is a better situation for me to win the Larry O'Brien I have to take that better situation."



In case you missed it at Golden State of Mind:

With the Kings fortifying their center depth behind All-Star Domantas Sabonis (they also have Alex Len in addition to McGee), they had no need for some of the fringe players on their roster. And as a result, they waived intriguing young big Neemias Queta. Queta, a 24 year old who was selected in the second round in the 2021 NBA Draft, only played in 20 games over two years for the Kings. But the 7-footer has plenty of skills, and showed them off for the Kings G League affiliate last year, where he averaged 16.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.9 blocks per game, while shooting 68% from the field. And he did plenty of damage when he faced the Santa Cruz Warriors.

