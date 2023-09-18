Warriors News:

What would be the hold-up? Would Howard enter the situation with the correct mindset? If he doesn’t play for two straight weeks, would he be fine with that? If they tell him to rebound and remain physical but never expect a play run in his direction, would he remain content? Is there any concern he’d become a distraction on the sideline or in the locker room for a franchise that is already attempting quite the chemistry experiment bringing Chris Paul into the mix? These are all questions Steve Kerr and Golden State’s other decision-makers will be in search of when meetings are expected to take place next week. — Slater

The Warriors remember legendary PR professional Dennis D'Agostino, who passed away this weekend. Dennis worked closely with the Warriors' public relations staff during each of the team's six NBA Finals appearances over the last nine years. pic.twitter.com/76jhAaeIVS — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) September 18, 2023

As a pivotal component of the NBA’s broader commitment to make the NBA App an all-in-one destination for global basketball programming, “Future Starts Now” will serve as the ultimate elite basketball location within the NBA App and across NBA digital platforms offering a comprehensive experience for fans of all ages. The program will feature live streams, real-time updates, exclusive behind-the-scenes content, in-depth player interviews, electrifying highlights and game recaps. The content will include NBA G League Ignite games – featuring top prospects Matas Buzelis and Ron Holland – top-tier international competitions and elite youth basketball competitions. “When we launched the NBA App last season, we made a commitment to make it the premier destination for elite basketball,” said NBA Senior Vice President, Head of Social, Digital & Original Content Andrew Yaffe. “Spotlighting the game’s brightest young stars through this new program with events like the 2023 Nike World Basketball Festival gives fans a closer look at the next generation of stars from the beginning of their basketball journey.”

ESPN’s Bobby Marks spoke about the situation on NBA Radio on Sirius XM, stating that the decision the team makes in regard to guard Jrue Holiday’s future may be what makes Giannis make a decision about his future. “I would be concerned based on what happens with Jrue Holiday,” Marks said. “I think that’s going to be the x-factor and what I am going to keep an eye on. Holiday is extension eligible February 22nd and potentially could be a free agent next year. What does Milwaukee do with him? If they lose him, they are in big trouble.”

In an ironic twist of fate, Winning Time ends with the Celtics’ addition of another championship banner to the Boston Garden rafters, and the birth of “Tragic” Johnson. On Sunday night, HBO announced that the episode would double as a series finale. Winning Time concludes its run after just two TV seasons, and only two titles for the show’s Showtime Lakers out of their eventual five. Even with its rich and glamorous subject matter, the series couldn’t attract a big enough audience to earn a renewal—partly because of the show’s shortcomings and partly because of bad timing. Thus, though it’s not the ending cocreators Max Borenstein and Jim Hecht initially envisioned, one of the final, lasting images of Winning Time will be a defeated Magic Johnson (Quincy Isaiah) sitting on the floor of a locker-room shower following the loss against Larry Bird (Sean Patrick Small) and the Celtics in the 1984 NBA Finals.

It will be fun to see if Garuba can develop further with the Warriors. We know they love bigs who can pass, but the key to him becoming an impact player for the team is to materialize that defensive potential while making smart plays on the other end of the floor. And it’s hard to imagine a better mentor for that than the blueprint for the player Garuba is trying to be: Kevon Looney.

