Damian Lillard didn’t agree with Kevin Durant’s decision to join Golden State



“I’ve said this plenty of times before. I think KD is obviously one of the greatest players of all time. But if I was in his shoes I wouldn’t have done that, personally.”



Golden State Warriors: Jonathan Kuminga The Golden State Warriors have struggled over the years in developing their young talent—see James Wiseman. Jonathan Kuminga has been trying to work his way up the depth chart. The Warriors need him to make a bigger impact this season. Kuminga has not been able to crack the rotation over the past two seasons despite improving his three-point shooting from 33.6 percent to 37.0 percent. Kuminga can become the Warriors’ athletic game-changing 4 off the bench. If the Warriors cannot find a role for Kuminga, they can look to make a move at the deadline to bring in some veteran help to make another title run. The risk, of course, is they will need to be starting over once the Steph Curry era is over, because they will have traded all their young talent.

The Warriors aren’t going to be contenders again by going big. What they can do by getting bigger is survive and give themselves better chances at contending in a conference occupied by Nikola Jokić. Someone who can come in for a handful of minutes against a handful of teams in a handful situations and be physical in the paint, grab rebounds, commit some hard fouls and be an occasional lob threat sure feels like someone who is needed by Golden State right now.

Draymond and CP3 putting in work together



What would Howard bring to the Warriors? Age: Officially, Andre Iguodala is the NBA’s oldest player until he retires, but practically, LeBron James is the NBA’s elder statesman. Next is P.J. Tucker, one day older than Golden State’s Chris Paul. Howard would be fourth if he comes back to the league. The Warriors ditched committed to one “timeline” when they dealt Jordan Poole and their two most recent draft picks to get the league’s third-oldest player. Adding Howard would show the Warriors are ready to defy the actuarial tables and win now. Or at least win in 2013. Boards: Howard is tenth in NBA history with 14,627 rebounds, just 35 behind Kevin Garnett and 88 behind Robert Parish. While he’s no Kevon Looney on the glass, Howard would help the team on the offensive glass. If he pushes two Boston Celtics down the all-time list, that’s a bonus.

