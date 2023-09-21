The Golden State Warriors’ pursuit of Dwight Howard may have been intended as a low-key, surreptitious recruitment and evaluation. But after Howard’s two-day interview, and a reported green light on Howard from the team’s veterans, the only remaining mystery appears to be where Steve Kerr and Howard went for dinner.

Source: Dwight Howard has wrapped up his two-day interview process with the Warriors. A decision could come as soon as today. The vets have signed off on the idea of bringing Dwight into the fold. He will now head to LA to workout with Draymond & CP3 on Thursday. — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) September 21, 2023

The big news is that the Warriors veterans have signed off on Dwight Howard. Now he’s planning to join new workout buddies in Los Angeles in the gym and share the secrets of becoming an All-Star in Taiwan and bulding a mansion for snakes.

But Draymond Green isn’t happy that the information already got out.

One day, one day, everything won’t leak. One day. Good for you btw Jason. But one day, EVERYTHING won’t leak. I have a dream https://t.co/X3HJmGei0T — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) September 21, 2023

Draymond Green has a dream. He has a dream that the fathers of former Warriors guards can one day sit down with the players who punched them. He has a dream that one day a power forward will be judged, not by his total of technical fouls, but by the content of his defensive performance. And he has a dream that private Warriors information won’t leak.

Although ironically, Green’s complaint about the leaked information also served to confirm the leaked information. But it’s big of him to credit the reporter for his diligent work, as disappointed as he might be in his own team’s information security.

After all, Joe Lacob’s investigation last year to find the team employee responsible for leaking the video of Green punching Jordan Poole never found its culprit, even though they were taking “every legal course of action.” Perhaps new general manager Mike Dunleavy will take the extra-legal steps that Bob Myers was unwilling to take, as a licensed attorney. We’ll see if the footage of Howard’s practice ends up on TMZ as well.

If you’re hoping that Howard had an interview from last year where he campaigned to join the Warriors, compared James Wiseman to David Robinson, and demanded a parade, you’re in luck.

Dwight early last season on the Warriors

pic.twitter.com/QmXYLQthgv — TheWarriorsHouse (@GSWarriorsHouse) September 19, 2023

Dwight Howard is most likely going to be a Warrior and help their interior defense. The defense against media leaks may be a different story.