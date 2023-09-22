Warriors News:

More often than not, however, defenses will choose to shrink the floor to prevent such an outcome — or prevent one of Paul’s screening partners in the double ball screen setup from diving with an open lane to the rim. Having the “low” man — the defender guarding the weak-side corner — come over to “tag” the roll man is one method of prevention. Like most choices defenders make, there’s risk involved. Tagging the roll means a momentary window is opened toward the weak-side corner. Leaving that window open for even a split-second gives Paul all the time he needs to laser a pass toward the corner

Dwight Howard, Draymond Green, Chris Paul, and Demar Derozan trained together today in LA pic.twitter.com/LOzxVntuyl — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) September 22, 2023

“Continue to work on your game and find out what you’re great at,” Looney said. “Everybody tries to add too much to their game. Focus on one thing, become really good at it and hold onto it. It’ll make a big difference.” For Looney, that strength has been his rebounding. During the regular season, he led the league in offensive rebounds (274) and grabbed a career-high 9.3 rebounds per game. In the playoffs, he finished third in rebounds per game (13.1), only trailing Anthony Davis (14.1) and Nikola Jokic (13.5) and second in offensive rebounds per game (4.7), only trailing Mitchell Robinson (5.0).

Bob Myers Deebo Samuel pic.twitter.com/MDgavKLcTj — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) September 21, 2023

NBA News:

The Blazers are making an attempt to resolve Damian Lillard’s situation in Portland before training camp starts, per Brian Windhorst



(Via @BehindthePlay_ ) pic.twitter.com/r1rga8eaTy — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) September 21, 2023

Donovan Mitchell is not expected to sign an extension with Cleveland this summer, per @WindhorstESPN pic.twitter.com/2znK1rVW5H — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) September 21, 2023

After contract extension negotiations stalled out, Buddy Hield and the Indiana Pacers have started a dialogue to work on finding a potential trade with another team, league sources say. Hield is open to a trade elsewhere, according to rival team sources, but no deal is imminent and there aren’t any current substantive talks with any other team. The Pacers did offer Hield an extension in recent weeks, but it’s believed their proposal did not make the seven-year guard feel desired, league sources said.

In a small conference call with a few NBA reporters, McCutchen outlined two major rule changes: assessing technicals for egregious flopping and the awarding of a second coach’s challenge. The league also is tightening what can be considered a “rip through” foul against the defense.

In case you missed it at Golden State of Mind:

Some things just look right. Klay Thompson donning a sailor’s hat while boating across the bay. Steph Curry flashing four fingers in succession after getting fouled while swishing in a three pointer. Draymond Green flexing his muscles after scoring in the paint. And Gary Payton II wearing the number 0.

A tweet to end the week:

5+ minutes without a miss.



Stephen Curry is unreal. pic.twitter.com/wGHtywu0g1 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) September 19, 2023

