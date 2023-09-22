Warriors will not sign Dwight Howard

A bizarre and surprising September saga has come to a close. Right when it seemed like we were poised for news of the opposite, The Athletic’s Shams Charania broke the news that the Golden State Warriors have decided to not sign future Hall of Famer Dwight Howard.

News broke last week that Howard, an eight-time All-Star, three-time Defensive Player of the Year, and one-time champion, was working out with the Dubs. It was easy to see the team’s reason for interest, given his size, resume, and defensive ability. It was also easy to be confused about their interest and assume trepidation, given that Howard didn’t play in the NBA last year, and has played for seven teams in his career, none of which seem to remember their time with him particularly fondly.

On Wednesday, KRON4’s Jason Dumas reported that Howard had finished a two-day interview process with the Warriors, that the team’s veterans had signed off on working him into the fold, and that he was headed to Los Angeles to partake in a workout with Draymond Green and Chris Paul. All of which prompted Green to air some grievances about the lack of privacy in the NBA.

Given all of those reports, I expected the Dubs to sign Howard sometime before the end of the weekend. Instead, they’re going in the other direction, with The Athletic’s Anthony Slater reporting that the team is more interested in wing depth, which suggests that they’re happy with the big men they have (which includes recent signing Usman Garuba), and that rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis has opened eyes during workouts at the team’s facility.

An extra wing has become the camp priority for Warriors. This is their frontcourt: Draymond Green, Kevon Looney, Dario Saric, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Usman Garuba on a two-way. TJD has impressed since arriving and organization views Garuba as young depth piece with upside. https://t.co/irnP2LVMNX — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) September 22, 2023

So there you have it, folks. For better or for worse, no DH12.