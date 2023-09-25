Warriors News:

A chunk of the Golden State Warriors, the National Basketball Association’s most successful team over the past decade, is up for sale, according to people familiar with the matter. A group of minority investors accounting for just over 10% are looking to offload their stake, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. A potential valuation of $7 billion has been discussed, though one person said there has been push back from investors over such a high figure. Talks are ongoing and sale plans could change, the people said.

The Warriors' early offense concepts have always fascinated me.



I would argue they have some of the best -- if not *the* best -- early offense sets in the league.



"Wide Dribble" is a common one and gives them several options contingent on the defense's reaction.



Mini-thread: pic.twitter.com/SNLbAFpH8a — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) September 24, 2023

Paul’s understanding of how to manipulate opposing defenses should get Curry and Thompson some easy looks, which will only keep their production high, and guys like Wiggins and Moody could also see better shooting percentages as a result. One example: JJ Redick, one of the better shooters in NBA history, had three of his four best 3-point shooting seasons in terms of percentages during his time with Paul and the Clippers.

What was the mindset going against the Warriors in the playoffs?



“Just find a way to win. Like we knew they defending champs, we knew this is the series everyone wanted to see because Bron/Steph and Warriors/Lakers, two of the biggest fan bases…”



- Jarred Vanderbilt



Via: Run… pic.twitter.com/wNGkavtmI7 — Tidal League (@TidalLeague) September 22, 2023

NBA News:

Five offseasons later, the Raptors are once again seen as a dark horse to acquire a star player who has asked for a trade and has eyes for just one team. Instead of Leonard and the LA Clippers, it’s Damian Lillard, who would like to go to the Miami Heat. Reports over the past few days, from multiple outlets, say the Portland Trail Blazers are ramping up talks focussed on Lillard, who asked for a trade in July, and that those discussions have not featured the Heat. Most teams open training camp on Oct. 2. Sooner is better than later, for all involved.

James Wiseman underperformed with the Warriors, and while some of the issues were injury-related, arguably the more significant issue was fit. After a trade to the Pistons, Wiseman got more of an opportunity and was relatively productive. The team, however, was very bad. Still, there is untapped potential, but will Detroit prioritize him with other bigs like Jalen Duren, Marvin Bagley III and Stewart? From the panel of NBA sources: “No deal to be done. He has too much to prove unless he wants an extremely team-friendly extension. This one will wait.”

“We always want him back for sure. Let’s be for sure and let everyone know that. We want this guy to come back because he’s one of the best players in the world. He’s one of the best players in franchise history. So when he says things like that, I think he just wants to challenge the team, the organization, to keep putting us in position to win championships. “But I think it’s just something that he just wants to keep putting pressure on everybody. And that’s himself also. He’s not just pointing a finger at everybody else saying, ‘You guys have to do this for me. I think he’s putting that pressure on himself to be better, to come in and be great every year. So there’s no pressure on, there’s no added pressure when he says that to us as a team, or me as a person, that I have to be better.”

Training camp kicks off this week for several NBA teams



We'll have the opportunity to watch some basketball games next week pic.twitter.com/Xpl72BpTsD — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) September 25, 2023

In case you missed it at Golden State of Mind:

How’d they look? Green hit all three of his shots in the short clip we saw. Paul went 3-for-4, something that Green probably didn’t let go unnoticed. More signficantly, Paul was confidently practicing without a shirt on, so clearly he’s proud of his body. It’s reminiscent of the offseason when Paul went vegan to get in shape for the season - and for strpping down for ESPN’s Body Issue. Regardless, it’s a good sign for the Warriors that their two most combatitive players are working out together well before training camp even starts. After all, as Draymond says, they’re both grown-ups. It’s not we’re talking about bringing in an aging former All-Star who loves fart jokes and eating candy, right?

