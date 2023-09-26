 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Warriors finalizing deal to bring the WNBA to the Bay Area

An expansion team will come to the Bay soon.

By Joe Viray
NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a long time coming, but it may finally be here.

Per The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson II, Joe Lacob and the Golden State Warriors are finalizing a deal to bring a WNBA team to the Bay Area.

Per Thompson, the deal still isn’t complete as details still need to be worked out. But if a team does materialize, the plan is for them to be based in Oakland – headquartered in the Warriors’ old practice facility which they still own – and to play their home games in Chase Center.

Per Thompson, an announcement could come as soon as October.

This is a full-circle moment for Lacob, who once owned the San Jose Lasers of the now-defunct American Basketball League, a predecessor of the WNBA. Since then, calls for an expansion team to come to the Bay Area have been loud, with a market that is hungry for women’s hoops to grace an area that is addicted to basketball.

The Warriors have the infrastructure, resources, and experience to not only run a professional basketball team, but to do a good job of it. Expectations will be huge, but arguably no other ownership group is better equipped to meet those challenges.

