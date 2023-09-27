Warriors sign Rudy Gay to a camp-invite deal

Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Golden State Warriors have agreed to a one-year deal (presumably for the veteran’s minimum) with veteran forward Rudy Gay.

Free agent F Rudy Gay has agreed on a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, Sam Permut of @RocNationSports tells ESPN. Gay will compete for team’s open roster spot in camp. This will be his 18th NBA season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 27, 2023

Gay’s contract is presumably non-guaranteed, which makes it waivable before the season starts and roster spots are finalized. This is the same setup with Rodney McGruder, another camp invite signed to a one-year non-guaranteed deal for the minimum. Gay and McGruder headline the names of players who will compete for the 14th and de-facto final roster spot, since the Warriors will most likely not fill the 15th spot till later on in the season for financial reasons.

Gay played 56 games for the Utah Jazz last season. He posted a career-low 14.6 minutes per game and averaged career lows of 5.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.0 assist on a 38/25/86 shooting split. His best days are well behind him, but the Warriors may be looking at his experience as a solid wing to bolster their wing room.

However, Gay will have to prove that he still has enough left in the tank to contribute to a potential title run.