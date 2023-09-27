Warriors a possible destination for Jrue Holiday

It may be a longshot, but anything’s possible.

Per an article by ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the Golden State Warriors are a possible trade destination for Jrue Holiday, who was recently traded to the Portland Trail Blazers in a three-team megadeal that sent Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks, Jusuf Nurkić to the Phoenix Suns, and Deandre Ayton to the Trail Blazers.

This is what Windhorst had to say about the Warriors possibly trading for Holiday:

“Even the Golden State Warriors, who have interesting young players on their roster, plus a few far-out draft picks and swaps when Stephen Curry might be retired, could join the race. Provided they’d be willing to re-trade Chris Paul, who members of the organization have praised for his offseason work of trying to fit in. Curry’s never had a backcourt teammate such as Paul, but he’s also never had a teammate with Holiday’s skill set, and he’s five years younger.”

It’s nothing concrete or indicative that this will come to fruition. In a theoretical package, the Warriors may have to include a couple of first-round picks and pick swaps — as Windhorst mentioned above — and perhaps one of Jonathan Kuminga or Moses Moody in order to land Holiday.

In a scenario where they do manage to acquire him, Holiday would be a tremendous fit. He’s arguably the best perimeter defender in the NBA, with three NBA All-Defensive First Team selections (2018, 2021, 2023) and two All-Defensive Second Team selections (2019, 2022). He was also an All-Star last season, fueled by improved offensive numbers during the regular season: 19.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 7.4 assists on a 48/38/86 shooting split and 58.6% TS.

Holiday’s versatility on defense — he can be lock down quick perimeter guards and switch onto bigger frontcourt players — would make him a massive help as a backcourt partner for Stephen Curry, as well as a perfect complement to Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins. The three of them would be a formidable defensive trio.

Holiday — who shot 38% last season from beyond the arc — has been a league-average three-point shooter throughout his career. That may be enough for him to be feasible in lineups involving one or two non-shooters. With the likes of Curry and Thompson on the team, he won’t have to shoulder on-ball creation responsibilities, which isn’t his strongest suit in a half-court setting.

But it may not be likely that the Warriors will acquire Holiday. Paul has made a commitment to fit in, at least if early reports are to be believed. The Warriors may want to stick with him and bank on the offensive fit instead of cutting loose right away without seeing how the union pans out.