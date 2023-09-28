Warriors reportedly set to host 2025 NBA All-Star Game

The NBA All-Star Game is coming back to the Bay Area. According to a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the 2025 All-Star Game will be hosted by the Golden State Warriors, and played at Chase Center in San Francisco.

The NBA is nearing plans for the Golden State Warriors (Chase Center) to host 2025 All-Star Weekend, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. This upcoming season's All-Star Weekend is in Indianapolis. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 28, 2023

It was only a matter of time before the midseason exhibition came the Warriors way. Not only are the Dubs one of the most popular teams in the NBA, a massive draw, and play in a large media market, but Chase Center is the newest arena in the NBA, and the league usually likes to showcase their state-of-the-art arenas. The Chase Center, which was privately financed, opened in 2019. Assuming these plans go through, it will host the All-Star Game in its sixth season.

Another clear reason for the Warriors to host the game is Steph Curry. The league usually tries to make sure its biggest stars get to play host to the game at some point in their career, and Curry has yet to have that distinction.

The Warriors last hosted the All-Star Game back in 2000, with the Western Conference, coached by Phil Jackson, beating the Eastern Conference, coached by Jeff Van Gundy, 137-126. Tim Duncan and Shaquille O’Neal were named Co-MVPs. The Warriors, who finished 19-63 that season, did not have an All-Star. Their lone representation came when second-year forward Antawn Jamison was named to the Rising Stars Challenge roster ... but couldn’t play due to injury.

It’s safe to assume that the Warriors will be better represented in 2025. Health permitting, Curry is a lock to make the roster, and perhaps could be joined by Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, or one of the team’s young players. I would expect Curry and Thompson to also participate in the three-point contest in front of their home crowd.

Good luck getting tickets, everyone.