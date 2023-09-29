Warriors News:

The Warriors can watch from a distance. They were sixth on the odds board Tuesday and they remain in that position on Wednesday. “Our players have been in the gym throughout the summer,” general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. told reporters on Monday. “Good, young development program we have going. And our veterans are starting to trickle back in now. I just think we are in a good place mentally, physically, healthy going into camp and looking forward to a great season.” There is rejoicing in Milwaukee. Melancholy sadness in Portland. Relief in Phoenix. Those in Golden State merely paused for a moment before shrugging and resuming discussion on details that directly affect them.

"The Warriors have invested into Chris Paul. They've done all of this work to build him up to the fans and to themselves. They've explained why he's necessary. So if they trade him now for a guy like Jrue Holiday, who's a great player, the best 2-way player in the league, if… pic.twitter.com/A0nJ8Jgupv — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) September 29, 2023

Warriors sign six players to contracts: pic.twitter.com/UVhiHlkoIR — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) September 29, 2023

Unanimous Media will partner with Salvatto on the forthcoming endeavor. “Mac Dre is a cultural icon who made a tremendous impact on the Bay Area and beyond through his music and pioneering creativity,” Peyton and Curry tell Billboard. “We’re honored to work with Mac Dre’s incredible mother, Wanda, to tell her son’s life story with respect and dignity for fans, the Bay Area community, and music lovers alike.”

Lillard then said if a deal couldn’t be worked out with the Heat, he would prefer to rescind his trade request and return to the Trail Blazers. Cronin’s response to the seven-time All-Star was that there was no coming back. Lillard was shocked, sources said. He said it was discouraging to hear he couldn’t return, but added that he didn’t want to be somewhere he wasn’t wanted, and he ended the meeting. Lillard was still hopeful a deal with the Heat was within reach. However, he had to face the realization that he might not be moved.

The Clippers are set to enter camp healthy and stocked. All three veteran contract-year power forwards will be there. Terance Mann and Norman Powell, two Clippers who would seem to be the most coveted assets in a potential Harden or Holiday trade, are set to be Clippers. Jason Preston has an October 1 guarantee date, so that’s the next Clippers deadline to watch in case they tried to include his salary in a deal. The Clippers and Trail Blazers have a working history together that could further grease the wheels for a Holiday trade. Head coach Chauncey Billups is best friends with Lue and was an assistant coach on the 2021 Clippers team that made it to the Conference Finals. The Clippers hooked up with Portland in February 2022 to acquire Powell and Robert Covington, sending back only Justise Winslow, Eric Bledsoe, Keon Johnson and a future second-round pick. The Clippers and Trail Blazers met in Seattle for a preseason game last year, and the Trail Blazers even sent former development prospect Greg Brown III to LA’s G-League affiliate for several weeks.

But you can’t improve in the games if you’re not first improving behind the scenes, and it seems like Kuminga is doing exactly that. As the Warriors meet up at Chase Center to prepare for another championship run, coach Steve Kerr seems pretty happy with where Kuminga is, and where the hyper-athletic 2021 seventh-overall pick is going. “I’m excited about JK, he’s had a really good summer,” Kerr said at Tuesday’s media availability. “I was getting reports routinely when I was overseas, and the coaches were all raving about him, saying that he’s really worked hard and understood what’s needed from him.”

This is a full-circle moment for Lacob, who once owned the San Jose Lasers of the now-defunct American Basketball League, a predecessor of the WNBA. Since then, calls for an expansion team to come to the Bay Area have been loud, with a market that is hungry for women’s hoops to grace an area that is addicted to basketball.

