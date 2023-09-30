How can Chris Paul help Andrew Wiggins unlock his game?

There’s been a lotta chatter this offseason about Chris Paul is going to unlock new aspects of the Golden State Warriors’ potential. A big hope is that the aging but legendary All-NBA point guard can diversify Golden State’s offense with his mesmerizing playmaking abilities while minimizing silly turnovers.

Another wish is that Paul will aid in both the mentoring of younger players like Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, possibly unlocking another few levels of potential from those two high lottery picks from the 2021 draft.

But one thing I’m thinking about that could absolutely tip the balance of basketball power back into the Golden Empire’s direction is the effect Paul could have on a 2022 All-Star named Andrew Wiggins.

It’s amazing that Wiggins went from being a Rookie of the Year to having the case made against him that he was the worst player in the league. But the Minnesota Timberwolves have been known to squander an All-Star talent or two before (just ask Kevin Martin Love Garnett). Funny enough, the truest point guard Wiggins had during his time in Minny was Ricky Rubio. And although Rubio’s time in the frozen basketball wasteland up north was marred by injuries, he knew Wiggins had the potential to be an MVP. Back in 2015 Rubio had this to say about the young Maple Jordan:

“I think Wiggins is going to be an MVP one day,” said Rubio, who missed a large chunk of last season due to a severely sprained ankle injury. “He’s a great player, [has] fit in this league very well since day one”.

Wiggins has never really grasped any of the consistency or big-time moments to garner anything close to MVP buzz, shooting 44% from the field (33% from beyond the arc). But when he was put next to a two-time MVP in Stephen Curry and a premiere point-forward like Draymond Green, suddenly Wiggins became a key cog in an explosive offense.

In 191 games over four seasons with Golden State Wiggins is shooting 47% from the field, 38% from beyond the arc. Last season Wiggins only played 37 regular season games as injuries and family issues derailed his year, but did you know that in Golden State’s championship season in 2022 he led the Warriors in FG% and 3P% on catch-and-shoot attempts?

How can Paul activate Wiggins even further? Last season CP3 led the Phoenix Suns in assists, potential assists, and passes made. Surely the future Hall-of-Famer has a few perfect pocket passes and motivational words left for Wiggins to dine on.