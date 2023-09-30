Warriors star forward Draymond Green suffered left ankle sprain

The Golden State Warriors will be without a fully healthy star forward Draymond Green for the start of training camp after he suffered a sprained left ankle during a pickup game at the Dubs training facility earlier this week. The news was first reported by Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report. Dumas reported that Green has not suffered a high ankle sprain and is only expected to be limited for 3-6 weeks.

While Green may still have a chance to be available for Golden State’s first game of the regular season on October 24th, it’s hard to imagine him playing his full role. Moreover, likely sidelined for most of training camp, Green may need to take additional time to work back into game shape.

Green’s injury will create an interesting early-season decision for head coach Steve Kerr. There has been much debate about whether Kerr will have offseason acquisition Chris Paul come off the bench for the first time in his career. With Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Green, and Kevon Looney seemingly locked in as starters, it was hard to envision Kerr making a spot for CP3. However, Green’s injury might make that easier.

At the same time, from a basketball standpoint, third-year forward Jonathan Kuminga seems like a much better basketball fit to replace Green in the starting lineup. The former seventh-overall pick has had flashes throughout his career but is still trying to find a steady role with the Warriors. Green’s injury could give Kerr a great opportunity to give him a chance to thrive in an expanded role while Green is limited.