Jeremy Seese wins Defensive Player of the Year award for Warriors Gaming

I’ve got some great news for Golden State Warriors fans who are celebrating the franchise’s first championship in the NBA’s professional eSports league: Warriors Gaming Squad’s very own Jeremy “Seese” Seese” has been named the 2023 NBA 2K League Defensive Player of the Year, announced at the 2023 NBA 2K League All-Star Game.

Seese’s first career Defensive Player of the Year honor comes after becoming the first player in NBA 2K League history to win back-to-back NBA 2K League championships with two different teams: Bucks Gaming in 2022 and Warriors Gaming Squad in 2023.

I interviewed Seese in a great piece for Dub Nation HQ over the summer before Warriors Gaming Squad cruised to their first title since their inception in 2017. I asked him what message he had for Dub Nation ahead of their postseason run, and this is what he both gratefully and confidently answered:

I appreciate everyone who tunes in and watches us as a team. Honestly, you never know how much people really support you online. I super appreciate everyone who intends to watch us win this championship. I feel like we’re gonna win, and I thank you on the behalf of my teammates for tuning in. We’re about to dominate and win a championship. And in doing so I will prove my legacy.

Legacy = proven!

Seese, who joined Warriors Gaming Squad midway through the 2023 season from Cavs Legion GC, averaged 8.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game over 26 appearances in 5v5 games (all starts) in the 2023 season. During the 2023 playoffs, Seese averaged 7.5 points, 1.3 steals, and 4.3 rebounds per game. Warriors Gaming Squad ranked first in team defensive rating and allowed the lowest opponent field goal percentage in the league over the course of the season.

Attaboy Seese! DUB NATION, THIS IS FOR YOU!