Thinking Basketball analyzes how Steph Curry’s playmaking evolved

Any Dub Nation member who spent a while being haunted by the Stephen Curry “choke” allegations from 2016 has to be completely ecstatic by how the greatest point guard alive took his game from merely being MVP-level to all-time pantheon level greatness.

This week on the NBA’s YouTube channel there’s a new video from Thinking Basketball that breaks down how Curry’s body and mentality under pressure has matured. Specifically the kind of pressure that comes from physical defenses trapping with all their might to try and force the ball out of Curry’s hands at all costs.

They used the footage from the Sacramento Kings first-round war last season, where the defending champion Dubs pulled out all the stops to survive in seven games. Curry’s 50-point onslaught in Game 7 was a perfect example of how he could neutralize Sacramento’s swarming pressure. Curry won by keeping his dribble, being decisive with his passing/cutting choices, and using his muscular frame to bounce off of defenders and shield the ball.

It’s amazing that the living legend has been playing since the first term of the Obama administration and still continues to find ways to get better. Check out the videos and comment below on what your eyes tell you about how Unanimous has improved!