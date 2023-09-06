Warriors News:

The Currys’ Eat.Learn.Play. Foundation and its supporting partners are committing another $50 million to expand their investment in the Oakland Unified School District. As part of that, Lockwood is receiving a new outdoor area that includes separate play structures for kindergartners and older students, a pair of new basketball courts and mini soccer pitches and a nature exploration area featuring logs and stumps for climbing and jumping. “I love it, because I can play with my friends every day here,” said Ermias, whose regular inquiries go to various teachers and principal Nehseem Ratchford” Ermias’ entire family could benefit. He lives across the street from school, is one of four children and has a younger brother at Lockwood, which had an enrollment of 658 as of late last week — about 65% Hispanic, more than 25% Black and a growing Arabic community as well. These are the children the Currys want to build up to chase big goals.

LeBron James' agent Rich Paul recently shared some thoughts on the Lakers' 2020 bubble championship.



Agree? pic.twitter.com/sMmIMuUaVy — Automatic (@automaticnba) September 4, 2023

3. Klay Thompson This one might come as somewhat of a surprise, as Golden State Warriors 2-guard Klay Thompson is a future first-ballot Hall of Famer and one of the purest shooters basketball has ever seen. The issue, at least for this exercise, is that his game – even before the injuries – was never well-liked by analytics. Even in 2015-16, arguably his best season ever when he made 3rd Team All-NBA and was part of the 73-9 Warriors squad, Thompson was barely a Top 50 player, according to the analytics. Regardless, Thompson’s back-to-back major injuries to his ACL and Achilles didn’t help matters as just this past season, Real Value had him worth $8.7 million while he actually earned $30.1 million for a $21.3 million overpay. Maybe that’s why Golden State opted not to sign Thompson to an extension this offseason and is letting him unrestricted free agency next year. That will be a fascinating free agency to watch unfold.

Curry’s been a willing mentor, helping Sabrina navigate everything from her own ankle injury to being the face of a franchise to dealing with multiple stars. The Liberty built a superteam this past offseason, bringing in Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones, and Courtney Vandersloot to elevate an up-and-coming squad that finished with the seventh seed in the playoffs in 2022. “I talk to [Steph] regularly,” Ionescu tells Dime. “It’s always a full circle moment to be able to grow up watching them on TV and on a court, and then be able to pick up the phone and call them if you need to. I know what that feels like, and I want to be that for younger athletes as well, using that experience that I have to want to be that mentor for a lot of others as well. I never want to take those moments for granted.”

Warriors to name media workroom in honor of Jim Barnett: pic.twitter.com/8ObnXCdx3p — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) September 5, 2023

NBA News:

Free agent forward/center Christian Wood has agreed on a two-year, $5.7 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers that includes a player option for the 2024-25 season, sources told ESPN on Tuesday night. Wood gets a chance to contribute to a Western Conference contender and restore his value in the marketplace for a potential return to free agency in 2024 — and the Lakers get a skilled big man who will give them significant front-line versatility and depth. The arrival of Wood, along with the free agent signing of 7-footer Jaxson Hayes, likely means Anthony Davis will be required to play fewer minutes at center this season.

ESPN Sources: New Orleans Pelicans G Trey Murphy III suffered a meniscus injury to his left knee during a workout today and will undergo further testing. It is immediately unclear whether he’ll require surgery. pic.twitter.com/34kB1sb4vk — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 5, 2023

Free agent G Danny Green has agreed on a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, agent Sam Permut of @RocNationSports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 6, 2023

In case you missed it at Golden State of Mind:

I mean...we gotta start with Maple Jordan, right? Wiggins’ dunks have a graceful acceleration to them, like a swimmer pushing off the edge of the pool and gliding across the water. He’s suddenly in the air from impossibly far distances at awkward angles, somehow going up and over anyone foolish defender in his path. He makes dunking look so effortlessly ferocious that it makes you wonder why he doesn’t just do that every single time he touches the ball. But Wiggins is tasteful with his jam selections, finding one or two times per game to show off sandwiched between his usual lockdown defense and accurate shooting. He will dunk on you, no matter how tall, or balanced, or ready you think you are.

I don’t know how Lacob feels after all these years of nine-figure tax payments, but I know he’s as competitive as any player in the NBA, and I’m guessing there’s a small part of him that even revels in blowing money to keep a juggernaut together, just because it pisses off other owners so much. So if the Dubs hoist a trophy next June, and Paul is a critical part of it, I have a hard time seeing them let him walk just because his contract is large.

Follow @unstoppablebaby on Twitter for all the latest news on the Golden State Warriors.