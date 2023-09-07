Warriors News:

Y’all really put a 4 time champ on an “overpaid” list … I hate the internet man https://t.co/2BmlvuoPXG — Juan Toscano Anderson (@juanonjuan10) September 6, 2023

If Andre Iguodala were to reach out to Steve Kerr this week expressing interest in the Warriors’ 14th and almost certainly final roster spot, it’s conceivable the coach would respond with a “hallelujah.” Or something close. That’s because Kerr has coached more than 100 players since coming to Golden State in 2014 and holds none in higher esteem than Iguodala, who respects and appreciates the coach. Kerr’s lofty regard runs much deeper than statistics. But such a phone call would surprise Kerr and most everyone operating out of Chase Center. Warriors CEO Joe Lacob thinks Andre will retire. General manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. anticipates the same, commenting on a recent “Dubs Talk” podcast that “Andre’s probably got some other stuff going.”

Steph and Ayesha surprised students at Lockwood STEAM Academy to celebrate @eatlearnplay’s big announcement.



The Curry’s continue to make a significant impact in the Oakland community pic.twitter.com/ytt9Cpu7QN — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) September 6, 2023

Oakland native and megastar Zendaya did a good deed and refurbished the court with the non-profit Hoop Bus. Zendaya and Spider-Man also visited West Oakland Middle School. The courts are bright and colorful now, not the dingy blue from the last time the Warriors refurbished it many years ago. The glass backboards are brand new. The nets are plush. For the record, if I can’t get buckets at Lowell Park now, I’m blaming Zendaya. (Note: I wasn’t getting many buckets anyway).

Draymond Green would have gotten checked real quick in the 90's era of basketball said Knicks legend John Starks to me.



"It’s good that he’s that way, but believe me, Draymond back in the day would have gotten checked real quick for his antics. See back then, guys are gonna… pic.twitter.com/wxixaUp8D9 — Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) September 6, 2023

But Harden didn’t travel with the team to Miami, sources said. He traveled separately, with permission from the front office, to enjoy the nightlife. This is not uncommon in the NBA, or for Harden, but it didn’t sit well with Rivers and several players on the team, sources said. Days later, Rivers brought it up in a team meeting, sources said, specifically mentioning several of the players who expressed concerns about Harden’s actions. The whole episode was “uncomfortable,” one team source said. Even if they agreed with the substance of Rivers’ message to Harden, and the idea of holding him accountable, it was awkward for the players who were named.

Canada won the game 100-89, earning a spot in the semifinals against Serbia. Dončić got his first technical midway through the second quarter because he was upset the officials didn’t call a foul on Brooks when the Dallas Mavericks star missed a layup attempt on a drive to the basket. After the call, Dončić made the money sign using his index and thumb. He made the gesture a second time as he was leaving the court following his ejection.

As one of the better NBA centers participating in the World Cup, Valanciunas often had an advantage in the paint in FIBA play. He has been solid throughout the World Cup, averaging 13.1 points and 8.3 rebounds entering Thursday’s showdown with Slovenia. Valanciunas proved he can be a force in a 100-84 romp against Slovenia, finishing with 24 points, 12 rebounds, a steal and a block in what was his best FIBA performance to date. The New Orleans Pelicans big man was also more than efficient at the line with an eight-for-eight showing there, too. Lithuania moves on to face Latvia with fifth-place at the World Cup on the line on Saturday.

This is pretty gnarly stuff from Lithuania. Out of “HORNS” formation, they run “Chin” action (the ballhandler running off a backscreen after passing the ball to the elbow). He then goes to the left block and sets a “Flex” screen, after which he runs off a downscreen for an open three. Brandon Ingram — who switched onto the initiator after the “Chin” screen — does fine until he’s forced to chase his man after the “Flex” screen and around the downscreen. He gets caught up, which leaves his man open for the three. It’s exactly sets like these — continuous, multi-layered, and containing several options — that Team USA had trouble defending.

The Golden State Warriors have hired Jason Staudt as a scout. Staudt most recently worked as a pro scout with the Washington Wizards, so he may have had something to do with the recent Jordan Poole trade. Before his tenure with Washington, Staudt also worked as an advance scout with the Houston Rockets and an assistant coach with the Phoenix Suns and Portland Trail Blazers.

