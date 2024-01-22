Moses Moody cleared for light individual workouts

On January 10th, Warriors guard Moses Moody sustained a grade 1 calf strain during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Today, the team announced that he is cleared for individual workouts and will be re-evaluated in one week.

Before his injury, Moody was averaging 8.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, and almost 1 assist in an average of 18 minutes played per game. Compared to last season, Moody has nearly doubled both his points and rebounds per game. This season, Moody has been shooting 35.8% from three and 48.2% overall. Impressively, Moody played 24 minutes in the game vs the Pelicans where he got hurt, and scored 21 points.

Here’s Moses Moody getting some shots up after GSW practice. He’s still out with a calf strain, cleared to begin light on court activity and will be re evaluated in a week. pic.twitter.com/RmGX8f2MUo — Shayna Rubin (@ShaynaRubin) January 22, 2024

Moody has been an integral part of the Golden State Warriors’ core since the Warriors drafted him with the 14th pick of the 2021 NBA Draft. Moody is on an upwards trajectory as of this season and already has a championship under his belt at age 21. Hopefully, after some rest and recovery, Moody will continue providing much needed bench shooting for the Warriors, especially with Chris Paul out and Gary Payton II still on the road to recovery from his grade 2 hamstring strain.