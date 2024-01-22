 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Moses Moody cleared for light individual workouts

Moody’s grade 1 calf strain will be re-evaluated in one week.

By Liah Argiropoulos
Moses Moody #4 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after making a basket against the New Orleans Pelicans in the first half at Chase Center on January 10, 2024 in San Francisco. The Warriors wear their black City Edition jerseys. Moody’s hair is braided and he is wearing a headband.
Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On January 10th, Warriors guard Moses Moody sustained a grade 1 calf strain during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Today, the team announced that he is cleared for individual workouts and will be re-evaluated in one week.

Before his injury, Moody was averaging 8.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, and almost 1 assist in an average of 18 minutes played per game. Compared to last season, Moody has nearly doubled both his points and rebounds per game. This season, Moody has been shooting 35.8% from three and 48.2% overall. Impressively, Moody played 24 minutes in the game vs the Pelicans where he got hurt, and scored 21 points.

Moody has been an integral part of the Golden State Warriors’ core since the Warriors drafted him with the 14th pick of the 2021 NBA Draft. Moody is on an upwards trajectory as of this season and already has a championship under his belt at age 21. Hopefully, after some rest and recovery, Moody will continue providing much needed bench shooting for the Warriors, especially with Chris Paul out and Gary Payton II still on the road to recovery from his grade 2 hamstring strain.

