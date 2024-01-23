Warriors to wear a patch honoring Dejan Milojević

After a week’s hiatus last week, the Golden State Warriors will get back on the court Wednesday night when they host the Atlanta Hawks. And they’ll have some additions to their jerseys and the court at Chase Center in San Francisco.

The team announced on Tuesday that for the rest of the season a “DM” patch will be placed on their jerseys and on the sideline at their home games. “DM,” of course, stands for Dejan Milojević, the team’s beloved assistant coach who died last week after suffering a heart attack at the team’s dinner. On both the jerseys and the court, the “DM” logo is surrounded by a heart, which is a very nice touch by the team.

The Warriors will wear a ‘DM’ patch on their uniforms for the remainder of the season in honor of assistant coach Dejan Milojević. pic.twitter.com/7NKcq0CUhX — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 24, 2024

Milojević was a widely respected coach even before joining the Warriors for the 2021-22 season, his first in the NBA. After a long and successful playing career in Europe, Milojević coached for over a decade in his native Serbia, where he has earned credit for helping to develop Nikola Jokić.

That respect and success continued with the Warriors, where he not only helped further Kevon Looney’s development, but formed close bonds with many of the Warriors players. One need only listen to someone speak about Milojević for a few seconds to understand that the coach was one of the most loved and appreciated people in the organization.

"(Dejan) was somebody that loved to teach. He loved to spread his knowledge and his love." - Kevon Looney on Dejan Milojević pic.twitter.com/U1XSm4AsHj — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 23, 2024

"(Dejan) was a guy who just constantly saw the good in people."

- Steve Kerr on Dejan Milojević pic.twitter.com/sOo6sB2CRP — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 23, 2024

With or without patches, the Warriors were surely going to play the rest of the season with Milojević heavy on their minds, and close to their hearts. Now we’ll all get to be reminded of the great coach every time the Dubs play.